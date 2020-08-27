Column: Harvesting the blues

This season, the birds and the bees have taught me about blueberries. They would have taught me sooner, but I wasn’t ready.
In May and June, excited to see the many tiny green berries bursting forth, so many more than last year, oh boy, I imagined picking and picking. Sharing some with loved ones and friends, donating some, but, like a squirrel, hoarding most for my pod, and for the long, fruitless winter. Although they’re undeniably better fresh off the bush, blueberries freeze well for pies and ice cream. I anticipated resource-guarding in empty yogurt containers saved over the months.
The birds grew excited, too, in July, and started feasting. Cat birds and bold grackles fussed at me when I approached my high bushes. I clapped hands to shoo them and they flew off. One day in July when I spied the navy sheen signaling ripeness, I went out, yogurt container in hand. Picking eagerly, I was chagrined to discover two out of three berries beak-sliced, spoiled! I’m embarrassed to admit that later that day I cried a bit. After all the pruning, weeding, and fertilizing, all my efforts for practically nothing? I’m not much of a farmer, but I did lovingly tend those blues. So, I put a plastic owl out on a stake, but he wasn’t much of a scarecrow. I tried netting a few bushes, and created a disastrous tangle.
A friend later came to pick. I explained my strategy: pick even the not quite ripe berries, lest they be pecked before their time. My excessive attachment amused her. Another friend picked a gallon, never mind the bruises; he made jam and pie, and fed mushy ones to his chickens.
Then something shifted. One quiet morning, I observed the birds ensconced in their bounty, tweeting and twittering joyfully. Perhaps I was the intruder in their bushes. They scolded me at first, and then tolerated. I tolerated back. That afternoon, deep again in the thicket, I thanked a mustard-colored, pert-crested thing staring me down not three feet away. “Thanks for letting me join the harvest.” The bird and I worked side-by-side.
Some weeks later, in August, the berries luxuriant as ever—if a tad softer due to the heat—the bees came to drink nectar from the slices the birds had made. How perfect: the birds make way for the bees. I stepped in and started picking in greedy haste, then slower to not disturb the bees alighting here and there, getting drunk inches from my face. Wouldn’t want to piss off one of them! “Hi, guys,” I said, and continued in my gentler way.
My freezer is full now, my friends thrilled to have picked to their hearts’ content, and there are still more berries coming. It’s been a good year for us, the birds and the bees and me.
Janet Carlson is a writer and editor living in Essex.