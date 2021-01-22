Column: Health literacy in news operations critical to post-Trump pandemic response

President Joe Biden seems to have assembled a near dream team of health experts for his Coronavirus Task Force — a stark contrast to his predecessor, who sidelined relevant experts and leading agencies while enabling a prolonged pandemic.
The transition to a Biden presidency has inspired renewed hope, but history tells us a new president’s honeymoon with the press does not last long. In this case, Biden inherits an unprecedented divide among Americans exacerbated by the worst public health crisis of the century.
For many, the new year is marked with recovery, but we are far from it. Vaccines approved for emergency use -- though promising -- are not going to be enough in the immediate months to curb the pandemic, especially as many have opted to relax other lifesaving public health measures.
As the spread of COVID-19 accelerates and vaccination programs get off to a slow start, it will not take long for optimism to turn to frustration — again.
Two major challenges in promoting health are building trust and changing behavior. This year will require the public to do both. Vaccine hesitancy and the slower than promised rollout has undermined the effort to speed to the end of this pandemic. In a crisis where public action and inaction dictate the outcome, news organizations have an obligation to promote messages that will restore trust and call on the public to act with the shared goal of public health.
News organizations are among the stakeholders who must help to combat this eventuality by employing the level of commitment healthcare professionals have demonstrated since the crisis began — especially as they maintain their role as reporters of truth.
The amount of misinformation and the level of skepticism for science since the first case was identified in the U.S. has contributed greatly to the number of those infected and the tragic number of deaths. False information intended to mislead others, known is as disinformation, has existed long before the Trump administration. It will not disappear with the turn of a presidency. But beefing up the health literacy level of journalists is paramount to accountability of bad actors and verifying the misinformed.
Reporters, editors, and producers are, in their own way, frontline workers steering the local and national conversation on the pandemic. As they report the news, they must also recognize their role as partners with government officials and health workers to combat misinformation and to responsibly promote public health.
This global crisis has produced a huge volume of medical research, published quickly, and without having undergone the rigor of the normal review process. Limited data was made publicly available as the FDA considered authorizing vaccines for emergency use. Much of the information presented to news organizations came in the form of government or industry press releases, which did not provide a clear and — at times — accurate assessment of the research data. There’s a lot of clamor in the research rush and it can be difficult for many journalists who don’t specialize in this field to discern those deserving of attention.
As the new administration appoints better credentialed individuals to head the nation’s war on the pandemic, so too must the media realign their teams to cover the evolving COVID-19 story with reporters and editors who specialize in covering medicine and science.
For many news organizations, that will require restructuring how they cover governments, agencies and decision makers.
Nationally, health reporters should be deployed to cover the coronavirus task force, as public health is inextricably linked with politics. Reporters with a history and expertise in covering health and medicine would be better equipped to interpret, analyze and contextualize scientific information intended for the lay audience. This will be especially helpful as news on the virus itself extends to uptake of life-saving info on vaccines and their benefits, versus disinformation that may discourage acceptance.
At the state level, those covering the governors should be health literate as well. State governments are, perhaps, the most influential since they, along with states’ public health departments determine public health regulations including masking, gatherings, and business operations. Those covering these crucial pronouncements should be well-versed in the subject matter as the information they disperse has such an important impact on people’s lives and livelihoods.
As vaccinations increase, it’s likely we’ll see more people experience medical conditions after getting the shots. In some cases, it may be related to the vaccine, and in other cases, it won’t. But to place it into context, we need health literate journalists who can convey known concepts in science — among them, that just because two things happen in close proximity does not mean one thing caused the other. Or, just because a person reports contracting COVID shortly after receiving their first vaccine dose, does not mean the two-dose vaccine is ineffective.
Data suggests audiences’ willingness to accept and believe information is in large part driven by delivery from voices viewed as authority. With a public more distrustful of news media, news outlets should consider the revival not only of health literate reporters, but of physician journalists as well -- for their trust, knowledge, and connection to the communities they serve.
In Boston, a market that once had at least one physician journalist employed at each respective major television station now only has one. With local communities feeling the fallout of a president and his administration propagating health misinformation, we need to empower more health experts to serve as sound voices in a public health crisis. Familiar physician voices provide a community-level connection so desperately needed by a skeptical public. The public needs information that is digestible, delivered in a way that will resonate and compels them to act. In areas outside the big cities, these experts, who become familiar to viewers, are as important as the meteorologists forecasting storms and their impact on crops and livelihoods.
Former ABC News physician journalist Dr. Tim Johnson set a precedent for effective physician-led journalism. Millions came to rely on Dr. Tim as a trusted source of medical information as a national figure, and especially as a local one for those who lived in Massachusetts. Much like a family doctor, he had a way of delivering palpable public health information. Though a voice of authority, he had a calming presence, and could translate even the most complex issues into simple and direct public conversations with the public.
This is especially critical in local newsrooms. The public finds local news more trustworthy, meaning that the health of local journalism is critical to a community’s news literacy. Yet, in communities across this nation, local news outlets that suffered before the pandemic are in worse shape now.
Dozens of communities have seen outlets shutter completely and many operations are hanging by threads. Just as failing to invest in outbreak readiness has led to dire outcomes during this pandemic, divestment of quality local journalism has propagated health misinformation.
These recommendations for newly strengthened news teams will not be costly when weighed against the toll of an economy crippled by the virus and its fall-out. They should be considered by the bean counters at news organizations to be an investment in gaining a sustained audience that recognizes them as a trusted source.
News organizations can no longer label themselves solely as reporters of news; they cannot separate themselves from the collective trauma the communities they reside in and serve have experienced, and the harmful effects that misinformation will continue to have on their ability to do their work. They must recalibrate their strategy to become antidotes to health misinformation and partners in the global pandemic response.
Employing professionals with specialties in health literacy along with those whose credentials equal to their counterparts in health clinics and hospitals will put in place a more trusted method of delivering health information. Collaborations between journalists and health experts would serve as a valuable partnership to those on the front lines of an outbreak the U.S. will continue to fight at least through the end of 2021, and likely beyond.
Lara Salahi, Ed.D., is a journalism professor at Endicott College in Beverly and executive producer of Track the Vax, a podcast in collaboration with Everyday Health and MedPage Today. She is also co-author of “Outbreak Culture: The Ebola Crisis and the Next Epidemic,” and a former segment producer for former ABC News chief medical editor Dr. Timothy Johnson.