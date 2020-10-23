Seventy-five years ago, World War II ended and the veterans and families of the Greatest Generation made a commitment to Gloucester’s children and families that has served the city for generations. Between 1948 and 1966, Gloucester built five new elementary schools to serve the city’s children and families for decades.
Now, more than a half-century after the last school was built, the four remaining schools have moved beyond their useful lives. It is time for Gloucester to set the course for educational excellence in the coming decades by taking the final step in a process that started in 2016.
It is time to look beyond the false choice of either a new school or honoring Pvt. Joseph Mattos, who gave his life at an early age in service to his country and his community.
Both are essential expressions of respect for qualities that make Gloucester great -- one a reflection of an honorable past and the other a commitment to a better future.
For those and other reasons noted below I support a “yes” vote on Question 3 to allow funding for a new elementary school. The commonwealth has agreed to fund 40 percent of the cost of the new school. The remaining cost is a city obligation at an interest rate likely near an all-time low.
Before I assumed the position of superintendent earlier this year, I had led a similar planning and site selection process for a new elementary school under state guidelines. I also led feasibility and design studies to rebuild two elementary schools. I understand the process, the sensitivity to community concerns, and the importance of an outcome that helps us better educate our children.
The process leading to the current proposal was thorough, deliberate and open with more than 60 public meetings. It gained support from school, community and political leaders and resulted in the Massachusetts School Building Authority to pay for up to $27 million of the project costs. It is a process followed and completed successfully in other towns and cities on the North Shore and throughout Massachusetts.
This experience and perspective, coupled with direct observation at the two schools, led me to conclude that neither Veterans’ nor East Gloucester elementary schools are capable of being renovated sufficiently to achieve quality educational and teaching experiences for Gloucester elementary-age children.
If Question 3 fails, the two paths available to the city will either result in years of delay as the process is restarted or to costly remediation expenditures with the likelihood of zero state financial support.
The post-World War II schools worked well for decades under long established educational practices. Many residents have good memories of their experiences at both schools. However, in subsequent decades changes in educational practices and technology created new challenges and opportunities and their physical condition has deteriorated.
The list of shortcomings is long. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems are no longer adequate. Both buildings experience leaks, contain rot and hazardous materials and lack adequate fire and security protection. Space constraints force teachers and counselors to meet with students and parents in hallways and in confined offices.
The investment needed to address these issues through renovations and system upgrades is likely to exceed the cost of a new school and span at least a decade. State funding to help cover those costs is unlikely and they would not address space constraints.
Restarting the process for a new school would pit Gloucester again against 100 or more other districts. Even if selected, there would be no possibility of completing a new school until at least 2027 and likely much later.
The argument that good teachers can teach anywhere has some truth in it. But teachers routinely distracted by antiquated systems, coping with constrained space and unable to access best practice technologies are severely handicapped in performing at their very best.
The protection of the legacy of Pvt. Mattos is an essential element to a successful completion of the project. With a unanimous vote on Oct. 14, the School Committee confirmed its promise to continue honoring Pvt. Mattos by rededicating the new playgrounds in his memory. The new ball fields at Green Street could also honor Pvt. Mattos, as well as Gloucester veterans who have served throughout the city’s remarkable history. We can and should honor Pvt. Mattos and build a new school that will serve generations of our youngest children. Gloucester’s heart, our will, and our city are big enough to do both. We must do both.
For Gloucester’s children, for Gloucester’s families, for the future of the remarkable city, please vote “yes” on Question 3.
Ben Lummis became superintendent of Gloucester Schools in July 2020. His experience in various educational institutions and organizations includes strategic planning, leadership, professional and curriculum development and budget development and oversight.