John J. Ronan is a former Poet Laureate of Gloucester, a Professor Emeritus at North Shore Community College, and host of The Writer’s Block at 1623 Studios. He wrote the first draft of this poem in 2018 and has been revising it since as the city's quadricentennial nears. The form is loosely based on what the English minister and hymnologist Isaac Watts called long hymn meter.

The Man at the Wheel beholds an ocean,

As past the ocean steady eyes

Transfix a deeper, distant horizon

The cenotaph dead will tell you is time.

He sees the Normans, Basques, the Grand

Atlantic Banks, Champlain, a Frenchman

Presaging Smith’s Tragabigzanda,

Rechristened quickly the kinder Cape Ann.

Sees Gloucester’s birth and Fisherman’s Field,

A lively Dogtown, early sloops,

Colonial pride and commonweal

In Blynman’s Canal and early schools,

In Murray, Rogers, fish and trade,

Despite the crush of Crown attacks

By savage British troops, charades

Of regal honor, legal tax,

Until he sees on Lexington Green

Both Minute Men and Minute Women

Renounce with arms a king and queen —

The war of independence, won!

The newly minted nation begins

As Gloucester’s helmsman now admits

Italians, Irish, Poles and Finns,

The Scot, the Swede, forgiven Brits

Pursuing life and liberty, happiness,

Divergent faiths and customs welcome:

Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist,

The tempest-tossed, rejected, welcome

Where titled idlers must start anew,

Where slowly slave and native claim

Their rightful freedoms, overdue,

And hand-me-down hate is shamed.

The helmsman looks on years of peace

And war, on commerce, art, as sons

And daughters succeed ashore, at sea.

His watch is ended, his watch begun.

As even now, he guides with skill,

This mettled man, heroic cast

Of eye to windward, tacking still

The open ocean’s future, past:

The ebb and flow and undertow

Of sorrow, Patriot, Andrea Gail …

And yet Fiesta, Horribles, hope,

September schooners under sail.

Below the bronze, Atlantic waves

Anoint the helmsman, his wife, a boy

And baby, fifty states their wake,

Our bright and spangled land in convoy

As we, helmsmen, helmswomen, astride

With Him the foam-flecked deck, converged

As one on time’s horizon, recite

America’s prayer, the citizen pledge,

And salt of serious earth, as sea-salt hands,

Acclaiming to fourth and future jubilees

This weatherly granite, Gloucester, proudly stand

At history’s helm and brave the blustering seas.

John J. Ronan is a former poet laureate for the city of Gloucester and host of “The Writer’s Block” at 1623 Studios.

