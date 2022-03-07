International Women’s Day, March 8, is a global day to celebrate the achievements of women. As we watch Vladimir Putin make a “strong man” power grab over the sovereign neighbor of Ukraine, women may rightfully ask, “Isn’t it our turn to lead?” We are exhausted by war, violence, human suffering and the environmental devastation it leaves. Women and children are often the victims in regional and global conflicts in which they have had no say.
Imagine a world where resources are equitably available, leadership is collaborative, peace is a unifying goal, and women of all nations, faiths, and backgrounds are at the negotiating table, rather than national power vested in one man whose fragile mental health or ego can threaten the lives and futures of millions.
The 2021 Global Gender Gap Report of the World Economic Forum examines four factors when ranking the participation and wellbeing of women living in 156 nations: health and survival, economic opportunities, education and political leadership. The 10 countries making the greatest progress in closing the gender gap are Iceland (No. 1 for 12 years); Finland, Norway, New Zealand, Sweden, Namibia, Rwanda, Lithuania, Ireland and Switzerland. The U.S. is ranked 30th, up from 56th last year. No country has closed the gender gap completely, with the leaders only reaching 85% but outpacing the U.S. are Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Latvia, Philippines, Serbia, Albania, Burundi and Barbados. Ukraine is ranked 74th, Russia 81st.
Political leadership is slow to change. When the United Nations was formed in 1945, there were no women heads of state. In 1995 at Beijing, there were twelve and in 2021 there were twenty-two among the 193 countries worldwide. Most countries, (119 or 62%), like the U.S. have never had a woman head of state. At the current pace, it will take 145 years to close the gender gap in political leadership.
The 2022 theme for today is #BreakTheBias. We are called to imagine a world where girls and women are educated on a par with boys and men; where girls are free from child marriages; where they can live safely in their homes and walk in their communities and campuses without fear of violence; where women are paid what their male counterparts earn so they can support their families; and where public policy improves rather than threatens their lives.
Bloodshed, exile, and destruction in Ukraine at the hands of a man with nuclear capability who is amassing power for himself to settle a score may make many in the U.S. feel powerless. But we would do well to remember that Putin’s latest acts of aggression were aided and abetted by his autocratic friend, our former president and his allies. Meaning we had a role in this.
Autocrats and abusers the world over seek power through bullying — whether at home against family members or on the world stage against the populace. Holding them accountable is the only deterrent, for when given license, they are emboldened. Just as Trump emboldened Putin, we emboldened Trump when we tried and failed on two occasions to hold him accountable for threatening our democracy. Now is the time to show the world the U.S. will sanction autocrats at home as well as abroad. It is high time we hold Donald Trump accountable.
Autocratic forces are on the march as evidenced by the events of January 6, the rise of white supremacist groups, attacks on women’s reproductive rights, restrictions on voting rights, and limiting access to medical care for transgender children. These must be a clarion call to action for our democracy is at risk from attacks within just as Ukraine’s is at risk from an aggressor outside.
The world doesn’t have 145 years to wait before we hear and heed women’s voices and join hands in standing up to those who bully and abuse power. Recent voting data show that when the votes of black and brown women are denied, autocratic forces win. Expanding rather than restricting women’s rights and voting rights, are steps we must take at home to improve our standing in the world as a leader rather than a laggard in closing the gender gap and opposing the autocratic forces aligned against humanity.
Candace Waldron, MDiv., is the former executive director of HAWC, Healing Abuse Working for Change in Salem, and former director of the Women’s Health Unit for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Her blog can be found at www.candacewaldron.com.