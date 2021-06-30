Column: Is “vision” a fair question for local candidates?

Former President George H.W. Bush famously suffered from what he called the “vision thing.” It’s become an easy way to describe a lack of clarity about plans and policies leading to a desired future, one shared by a majority of voters.
The Gloucester primary election is about 10 weeks away. It will be followed on Nov. 2 by the general election to determine who will serve as mayor, city councilors and school committee members. Granted, this isn’t a presidential race. But as voters weigh a candidate’s qualifications for a position of responsibility and leadership, it might help to have a clearly stated, well-supported vision.
Gloucester and Cape Ann’s coastal communities face critical environmental and economic decisions. Climate change, and its impact on the coastline, are real.
With challenges come opportunities. A history built around fishing and marine and maritime products and services is giving way to new and expanding ocean-based opportunities in technology, scientific research and product development. The regional Blue Economy initiative, led by UMass Amherst’s Gloucester Marine Station, is expected to be an important contributor. In the meantime, tourism is a dominant part of the economy. All of this is happening as the city continues to emerge from the stress of COVID-19 and lessons learned.
There are tough local issues. They include zoning and housing, transportation and infrastructure, and quality education, including the new school approved last year by voters. Relationships among traditional fishing interests, waterfront use and development with the pending update of the harbor plan, and new residential and commercial developments are also in the mix of difficult issues.
A challenge leading to the 2021 elections is for candidates to address hot button issues -- and present their qualifications for elective office -- while also offering a vision of Gloucester’s future.
Lessons from COVID-19 might help.
Collaboration was essential, even among organizations that often spend more time competing for donors. Take the Cape Ann Development Warriors for example. This group of development directors for the city’s non-profits organized and worked tirelessly to reach at-risk populations. Organizations such as Action, Inc., The Open Door, Pathways for Children, the Grace Center, the YMCA and others established initiatives ranging from special holiday funds to relief for those unemployed because of COVID-19 to a collective effort to care for the homeless.
As noted in a column last year, “A growing Gloucester life science, biotechnology and education community is collaborating as never before. It is expanding and creating new relationships locally and with prominent national and international marine research and educational institutions.” Notable examples are the highly successful Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute’s Biotechnology Academy and the new Maritime Gloucester Marine Science Education Center. Maritime Gloucester is working closely with the Gloucester school system, GMGI and other local marine science-based organizations. Gloucester schooners Adventure, Ardelle and Thomas E Lannon are prominent in the education mix.
The city responded throughout the pandemic. It launched two city-led, community-based task forces, which met regularly, to inform the public about emergency response actions and prepare for a reopening of the economy.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce took an aggressive approach to COVID-19 communications to its 1,000 members while collaborating with non-profits to support local needs. It is working with the Development Warriors on committees to help at-risk residents, and with GMGI, Maritime Gloucester and other non-profits through its education committee.
Collaboration and cooperation are important, yet many people will remain divided over high-profile issues. That’s the nature of politics -– local, state and national -- in a democracy.
Many communities face similar challenges that divide the electorate. But coastal communities face a convergence of environmental and economic factors beyond those local hot button issues. And they need to be addressed as well.
So, candidates, what is your vision of Gloucester, say in five or 10 years? How do you honor the past while providing leadership to map a better future for this and future generations? What are the transportation, employment, education, housing, human services and other transformative challenges you see ahead and how will you address them?
As President Bush discovered when he lost his election for a second term, the “vision thing” is important, and perhaps more so today at the local level. It’s a fair question.
Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident and columnist who writes on local, regional and national issues.