Column: “Last Mile,” customer choice and the value of public-private partnerships

Last week’s announcement from Cape Ann Transportation Authority about the on-demand public transit pilot project to connect MBTA rail stations in Gloucester with employers in the city is an example of how public-private partnerships should work.
It’s a creative solution to a vexing problem that has made it increasingly difficult for local companies to attract workers from beyond Gloucester. And it should help address growing concerns about traffic congestion and parking.
CATA’s approach to the one-year pilot project may have benefits well beyond the business community. Gloucester residents and visitors who simply would like a more convenient and low-cost means of getting between two locations within the area served by CATA On-Demand should also benefit.
CATA On-Demand uses an Uber-like customized ride-hailing mobile phone application from VIA, an international transit technology company. Requests through the app will match passengers with destinations and provide directions for pick up and drop off resulting in shorter, more convenient, lower cost commutes.
According to Felicia Webb, CATA administrator, “we’re building flexibility into our system by giving customers more transportation choices. Many customers will still use buses on fixed schedules. However, through the pilot we’ll provide options for customers on non-traditional work schedules, residents traveling between locations within the initial service area, as well as visitors who may choose to use the service.”
Funding for the CATA On-Demand pilot comes primarily from a grant provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation under a workforce development initiative. The city and the Gloucester Economic Development and Industrial Corporation provided matching funds. Employers are being invited to participate through sponsorships with benefits flowing directly to their employees who will be able to hail a ride at no cost. The standard rate will be $2 per trip.
CATA received significant support during the grant application process started under the direction of Webb in early 2019. A study that year by UMass Boston for the Gloucester EDIC confirmed that the lack of a “last mile” transportation option from train stations to Blackburn and Cape Ann industrial parks was an impediment to attracting and holding employees.
Webb’s meetings with the city, the EDIC and others led to an impressive array of letters from such well-known companies and institutions as Gorton’s, Applied Materials, Addison Gilbert Hospital, Blackburn Business Center and the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce in addition to the EDIC and the city. The Gloucester City Council stepped forward with a letter of support of its own, signed by all members, to go along with one from Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
The grant was awarded in February 2020. The launch of the pilot was planned for April or May. Then the pandemic hit, and those plans were on hold.
But that delay was put to good use by CATA. VIA was selected as the technology provider. It brings international experience with Uber-type on-demand service applications for public transit systems. And CATA’s Webb, in conversations with pilot supporters, looked deeper into how CATA On-Demand could offer service beyond the train stations to benefit residents who live within the core service area, largely defined by downtown, the waterfront, the hospital and the two major industrial parks, Blackburn at Blackburn Circle and Cape Ann on Kondelin Road. She also looked at providing the on-demand service through the VIA application to nonprofits and veterans organizations in the area.
As a result, CATA On-Demand will operate two vans initially from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The response to the pilot will determine whether and to what degree service could expand.
Economic growth, a return to work at the workplace and whether residents and visitors seek to use CATA On-Demand will be among the important measurements CATA will track. If successful, CATA On-Demand should bring traffic and parking relief as Gloucester adds residential units downtown, near Blackburn and in other areas. Success could also mean expanding the service area, “perhaps beyond Gloucester into the other communities we serve,” said CATA’s Webb.
It’s way too early to know how the pilot will turn out. Nevertheless, the project is a demonstration of the value of collective energy and partnerships. In this case, it also marks another important step toward reopening the economy.
The CATA On Demand app is available for download:
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cata-on-demand/id1555003213
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cata.rider
Carl Gustin is a retired corporate and government executive who writers occasionally on local, regional and national issues. He is a former chairman of the Gloucester EDIC.