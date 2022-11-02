Thanks to the Gloucester Daily Times for its front-page article on Oct. 25, “Easy on the leaves, and fireflies may thank you.” At the risk of piling on, I’d like to take it as an invitation to consider the leaf blower.
Whether strolling along the Back Shore, winding through Annisquam, meandering through Bayview, or chilling in Lanesville, the low-grade but somehow incredibly loud sonorous roar of the leaf blower invades tranquil moments all over our island. These handheld agents of environmental destruction are marching us closer to our planet’s demise than we may realize, and along the way, they threaten the fragile grip on sanity that most of us are barely clinging to these days.
The classic leaf blower (and the current object of my scorn) has a gas-fueled, 2-stroke backpack engine that extend to a prosthetic phallus, which mercilessly blows dead leaves into submission. Petro masculinity finally fully realized. and the toxicity does not stop there. The pollutants alone — a macabre cocktail of carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrous oxides — cause cancer for some and acid rain for all. The amount of toxins released from blowing your hardest for 30 minutes is the equivalent of driving your pickup truck from Good Harbor to San Francisco. In fact, you’d have to drive your car to San Francisco, and then keep going for another 800 miles, right into the Pacific Ocean to realize fully how much of a waste of energy leaf blowers are. and honestly, if these blowhards don’t stop this nonsense, we might as well just keep on driving.
And also, why? I mean, really, why? Who set the norm that more than 10 leaves on your property makes you an irresponsible, hoarding neighbor who probably still has a stack of half-filled Valentino’s pizza boxes serving as an end table? Who said that our gardens and lawns need to be pristine, that they need look like a miniature golf course, or like a regularly vacuumed and occasionally shampooed dining room rug? Leaves aren’t ugly. They aren’t dangerous, or dirty, or stinky, or partial to Cape Cod. They don’t even care if you voted for Verga or Sefatia. In fact, they’re kind of good. Actually, like really good. They’re food and shelter to butterflies, beetles, bees, moths, and more who want to lay their eggs and stay warm through the winter under their layers. They are also nature’s mulch, as in not the kind you have to buy in big plastic bags when there’s a fire sale at Shaw’s. But the mulch that is free; it really does grow on trees. and then the leaves fall to the ground, and when left to decompose, they feed that that ground, and renourish the trees, that then the tree grows more leaves, that once again then fall to the ground … wait a second? Might nature have a plan?
But seriously, this desire that has become an aesthetic and now a norm to tame nature, to keep it tidy, is becoming our undoing, and leaf blowers make this point better than just about anything. Why do we have to Marie Kondo our yards like we do our socks drawers, disturb the peace, and poison our air while doing it? Please don’t mistake this as a screed against the people who are paid peanuts to do this work for large landscaping companies. Oh no, this is a screed against the perceived value of this work, and the landscaping companies that are all too willing to provide these services.
There is another way; in fact, there are a number of other ways. Raking: don’t call it a comeback, this multi-pronged solution has been here for years. Give up a day of driving to the gym, getting on a machine or attending a class where the movement of your body causes you to sweat, and breath hard, and feel great afterward. Grab a rake and experience the same satisfaction in the comfort of your own backyard! and if you must be a blower, check out the electric options; these little buddies, though not as cheap as the gasoline alternatives, emit no air pollution. and though they are not totally silent, they do not ring the death knell of our planet in the same way that their aggressive gas-guzzling brethren do.
And do hang onto those Valentino’s boxes. They might just be worth something someday …