Column: Lightning on Stacy Boulevard

When I think of tulips, I don’t think of Holland. Or tip-toeing through them. Or buying a bottle of tulip rosé. No. When I think of tulips I think of Stacy Boulevard and Western Avenue and the wonderful work done by the Generous Gardeners.
These anthophiles plant different varieties of tulip, salt spray and storms permitting, not to mention day lilies, coneflowers, verbena, dahlias… Luckily, I’ve been stopped several times this spring at Blynman Bridge. This was not always my idea of luck, but I now have tulips to take in, be inspired by, think poetically about. The time’s not wasted. Unluckily, the bridge lowers, lights turn green. I would never have time to admire all the tulips anyway, no matter how many boats were in line. I have learned there can be up to 30,000 – tulips, that is, not boats.
Can you write a poem about flowers? Sure. Can you write an original poem about flowers? That’s another question. There have been more than a few poems on flowers. Start with a low estimate of 30,000. There are entire anthologies of poems about flowers. Anthology itself is from the Greek “anthos,” meaning flower, and the Greek “logia,” meaning collection. And a lover of flowers is, you guessed it, an anthophile.
Piles of flower poems are about beauty, of course, as with Robert Burns:
“Oh, my love is like a red, red rose
That’s newly sprung in June…”
Others, at least in part, mention the frustrations of gardening - or life. Here’s Tennyson:
“Once in a golden hour
I cast to earth a seed.
Up there came a flower,
The people said, a weed…”
Many, many poems talk about the great drawback of flowers – they die back. And quickly. It’s the lesson of fast-fading joy, or success, or beauty – life itself. Percy Shelley put it this way:
“The flower that smiles today
Tomorrow dies;
All that we wish to stay
Tempts and then flies.
What is this world’s delight?
Lightning that mocks the night,
Brief even as bright.”
Time is a great motivator for art, the need to mock night with words, music, images: art that makes us immortal, not matter how briefly. There is an old tale that in a poetry contest, the third place winner was given a silver rose. The second place poet was given a gold rose. First place? A real rose. I would substitute a tulip, but the message stays the same: lightning.
Generous Gardeners was locally grown in 2011 by Susan Kelly and Terese O’Connell. They and their co-volunteers tend dozens of public spaces in Gloucester. Find out about helping or donating at: https://generousgardeners.org. John Ronan is a former poet laureate for the city of Gloucester and host of “The Writer’s Block” on Cape Ann TV.