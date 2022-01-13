Next Monday, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I have been invited by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation to speak to a Gloucester audience about work I do at Alfred University, a small Western New York university. I am the director of student diversity and inclusion and interim chief diversity officer. Much of my job is to assist in increasing participation of students from all races, ethnic backgrounds and marginalized, minoritized and historically underrepresented populations through campus-wide activities. I will be speaking about a concept called “allyship” – the facilitating of opportunities for people from diverse roots and experiences to better understand each other, and by extension themselves, by becoming allies in seeking common goals together. Encouraging allyship is a large part of what I do.
What I didn’t expect with this invitation was a request to first send along some written words about what I do. This was a new area for me. Over nearly four years in my job, much of what I have put in writing has been often in an official context, in response to some event, controversy, policy, or maybe a formal proposal. I also have often helped students and community who felt marginalized craft strong statements on their behalf.
But I don’t often use the written word in what I do. Instead I meet face-to-face with my community and connect person-to-person, so I can hear and see their position, engage with them personally, and begin the powerful and essential work of dialogue that can be enduring and meaningful for each person. Speaking out with others perhaps is my greatest joy and source of pride, that my voice is seen as one of hope and humanity in the darkness that others see or feel. I was honored most when members of the community wrote me in for office in a village of Alfred election — although I was not on the ballot and did not win — responding to my message of accountability, transparency, and authenticity of hope and “unity in the community.”
The ability to hear one’s own voice at a moment, with all of its flaws, power and impact, is something I supremely value in all the work I do. My own upbringing as a biracial adoptee reinforced the value of building genuine and authentic relationships in the most tense and most joyous moments. Being dedicated to the uplift of others in their service and, most importantly, with their assistance and support, is what differentiates genuine allyship from being an ally for strictly personal gratification.
I met a great cultural anthropologist who worked with native South American and Amazonian tribes. She told of how when Amazonians spoke, they felt no one paid them any attention. They asked for her help. They saw her stature in the global society and asked that she speak “their words to the world.” She said that often the only difference was who was speaking and how the message was heard, received, and answered. She thought hard and long about what she was asked to do before she responded to the Amazonians, because she knew she was not speaking for them — she was only the conduit of their own words, their ambassador.
In my experience, thoughtful and true engaged interaction leads to the richest experiences. Listen first to understand, then speak to be understood. By meeting peers and others where they are, and listening deeply, validating, and recognizing their experiences, we begin developing a true pathway to allyship behavior. This is the beginning of how we can all benefit from our common humanity.
Dr. Brian M. Saltsman is director of Student Diversity and Inclusion and Interim Chief Diversity Officer at Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y. He will be keynote speaker for the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day program on Monday, January 17, at 2 p.m. The program will be online via Zoom because of Covid-19 concerns. Pre-registration is required at the GMF website, www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. The Doris Prouty Foundation was responsible for Dr. Saltsman’s nomination to be speaker.