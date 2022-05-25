Ever since Donald Trump cocked his rhetorical gun and aimed it at people of color and immigrants, we have witnessed an alarming rise in domestic terror rooted in white supremacy. The most recent massacre in Buffalo killed 10 Black Americans with the goal of making them unsafe in their own community and resulting in food insecurity now that their only grocery store is a crime scene. It closely resembled the El Paso massacre three years ago that left 23 Latinx people dead.
Are these white perpetrators of hate lone wolves or are they shock troops of something much more sinister taking hold of our country? History has proven that every autocratic regime starts with the dehumanization of a marginalized group to scapegoat and blame for all manner of grievances. The latest fear being whipped up by conservative news networks, social media and right-wing politicians is the “great replacement theory.” They allege that Democrats and progressives are seeking to replace white voters and culture with more like-minded immigrant voters and people of color.
The fear of white “replacement” runs deep in America. From 1619 to 1808, the white ruling elite imported an estimated 10 million to 12 million enslaved men, women and children from Africa. Greed so drove the demand for free labor that in some regions enslaved Africans outnumbered whites. The powerful white minority quelled their fear of slave revolts by incentivizing more European immigrants, even from religious and ethnic groups with whom they were historically hostile. “Whiteness” in America therefore became a unifying force for Europeans at odds with one another back home.
The notion that whiteness should be a deciding factor in who runs this country is blatantly antithetical to the tenets of a democracy ruled by the majority. But we do not have a promising track record when it comes to including other voices. Consider this nation’s treatment of Native Americans who whites blatantly and systematically “replaced” through forced removal of children, relocation and genocide.
While replacement theory is surging on conservative media and by white supremacists as justification for domestic terror against Black, brown and Jewish people the bitter irony of this misplaced fear is that throughout American history it has been white people enacting replacement policies and practices against those defined as non-white.
Hateful, racist rhetoric, easy access to guns, and inadequate mental health services, are radicalizing young white men to lethal violence against marginalized people. Republican lawmakers seeking votes and donors and media purveyors getting rich from hate speech, feign concern but block all attempts to stop the rhetoric, hold perpetrators of it accountable, and limit access to guns. Afterall, the violence that results is not aimed at them and looking the other way while giving lip service to grief, gives them plausible deniability.
The men murdering people of color are not lone wolves. They are the shock troops of an encroaching authoritarian ideology that is striking at the heart of our weakened democracy.
The Jan. 6 insurrection, expanding access to guns, restricting voting rights, banning and burning books, limiting speech that teaches American history, and rescinding reproductive and life choices for women, are all part of the same conservative plan to roll back the clock fifty years on the hard-won civil rights for people of color, LGBTQ people, and women.
Make no mistake, these are not isolated incidents. When we look back on history, we will be shocked and dismayed if we realize too late that we missed so many warning signs of a democracy under immanent threat.
So what can be done? Hate spreads like a virus. It must be named and contained. Republicans who look the other way are like the asymptomatic carriers of the virus of hate. Their silence is complicit and must be called out. Each of us can do what the Pennsylvania Lyft driver did when riders thought they were complimenting him for being “a white guy ... normal ... you speak English.” He told them to get out of his car and named their speech as racist, despite their shocked protests.
Standing up to racism and hate can help turn the tide. It is threatening our very democracy. We can educate those in our circles or part ways if we must, when we find we are not on the same narrow road with them. And we can vote. We urgently need leaders who embrace the multicultural, diverse vision of America that the founders articulated, but we have yet to actualize.
Candace Waldron, MDiv, is a freelance blogger at www.candacewaldron.com, author of My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children, and former assistant director of Protective Services at AgeSpan. She lives in Rockport.