Column: Lunch ladies rescue the boomer vax

On Saturday, I got up at the crack of noon to take another crack at the COVID-19 vaccine sites. According to reports, they were officially available for my group, Phase 3. After shooing the cat off the bed, finding my slippers and logging on, it was 12:05 p.m.. Every appointment was taken, with the exception of two slots, one at Price Chopper in Shrewsbury and one at Berkshire Community College. The Salem State site where I’d secured my husband’s Phase 2 vaccine had its next opening on Jan. 15, 2022.
According to the U.S. Census, Massachusetts has one million baby boomers. Perhaps that is why the mass.gov website crashed last week: Those 65 and over were simultaneously scrambling for appointments. The media later criticized the anxious boomers, calling them “demanding.” We were also blamed for crashing the website.
Many years ago, we were the generation that lined up for the new polio vaccine. I remember because it was such an out-of-the-ordinary event in a typical school day. Lining up in the Eastern Avenue Elementary School cafeteria, we saw what lay in store for us: a doctor from Gloucester’s health department and our school nurse, the latter providing the muscle for those reluctant students. One glance at the enormous hypodermic needle in the doctor’s hand silenced even the most rebellious student. It looked like the needle veterinarians used on livestock. That thing was the size of a bottle rocket!
A boy in my class made a run for it, scooting under one of the cafeteria’s long tables. A lunch lady from the kitchen dragged him out. We were embarrassed for him. Yet kids were definitely not coddled then. Parents weren’t allowed in for the inoculation. I’ll bet they weren’t even informed.
Speaking of the lunch ladies, they are what this state needs to properly implement the vaccine program: a group of organized women. After all, it was a woman in Arlington, on maternity leave, who voluntarily created a website listing Massachusetts vaccine sites that offered available slots. The key word is available. No more chasing dead ends. It illustrates the old saying, “If you want something done, give it to a busy woman.” Her site, www.macovidvaccines.com, helped me get an appointment for my husband, and I’m hoping it will do the same for me. While listing it here might hamper my attempts, I’m hoping there will be more vaccines to go around . . . and soon.
As I mentioned earlier, a group of organized women like our school lunch ladies could take charge of the state’s vaccination program. They ran a tight ship. Every morning at 11 the four arrived in a van to spring into action. One hour later, as mobs of noisy kids appeared (always in line), a hot lunch awaited them.
Most days it was the same: ground-up mystery meat swimming in grease, powdered potatoes, and mixed vegetables, thawed and heated. One lunch lady ladled tan-colored gravy over everything, whether you wanted it or not. If someone tried to grab more (for whatever reason I don’t know), they got their knuckles rapped with a heavy metal scoop.
The ladies descended upon the cafeteria one-half hour before lunch, set up their kitchen, and kept the line moving. One hour later they departed, leaving a spotless cafeteria in their wake. If they could do that every day for hundreds of restless kids, they could inoculate one million baby boomers with no problem. As this took place in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, I don’t suppose that particular group is still available.
However, with more schools back in session, I’m certain there are plenty of others to take over the task. Gov. Baker, take note. Boomers are again waiting to join the line, one million of us.
Sharon L. Cook of Beverly, a longtime contributor to this newspaper, is the author of the Granite Cove Mysteries. Contact her at: sharonlovecook@comcast.net.