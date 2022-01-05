As the Verga administration hangs its “open for business” sign on City Hall this month, among its first undertakings should be the commissioning of a revitalization plan for Gloucester’s downtown. Downtown is the heart and soul of the community. It cannot take care of itself. It needs constant love and attention.
A downtown task force should be appointed, led by city’s Community Development Department, and include the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, the Gloucester Merchant Association, a Planning Board member, and common-sensed residents.
Its duration should be short, it should be charged with a well-defined set of objectives, and it should be staffed by the city Planning Department with sufficient funds to occasionally bring in some experienced off-island help.
The task force should be bold and imaginative, realistic, yet aspirational.
The focus of its study should be the role of Main and Rogers streets, along with their adjacent and connecting ways, as homes for people and commerce.
At a minimum, the task force should:
Examine how to hold on to and attract a healthy variety of small quality businesses;
Research what economic incentives are available that can lure new businesses, and not national chains;
Anticipate climate change risks such as accelerated sea-level rise, bigger storms and intense heat that will impact downtown, especially those areas at or near sea-level;
Plan to replace missing downtown trees, as over the years some have died, some accidentally knocked down, and some are in decay. With carbon-emitting cars and trucks, along with heat-absorbing asphalt and concrete, downtown also needs new trees that can sequester heat-trapping air pollution and provide some badly needed shade;
Develop a routine maintenance plan for upgrading street and tree lights for when they go out;
Figure out how to reintroduce the storefront renovation program successfully started during the Bell administration;
Ensure that downtown remains bicycle and pedestrian friendly while reducing unnecessary motor vehicle traffic;
Recommend the designation of a downtown local historic district with enforceable exterior building standards;
Consider the need for and location of a downtown public parking garage;
Draft a Main Street blueprint that includes razing the Brutalist style police station/courthouse and demolish the deteriorating Central Fire Station. Combine and relocate both to a conveniently accessible public safety facility. The commonwealth, with its $5 billion surplus, can figure out where they want to build a new courthouse.
In the 1960s, the suburban mall depressed many of America’s main streets. Fortunately for Gloucester, the big box store shopping centers are too far down the line at the North Shore and Liberty Tree malls to make a big difference in our local economy. But look no further than Gloucester Crossing to see what impacts directing people and their pocketbooks away from Main Street can have. The task force should study the implications of this ever-growing shopping plaza and what it means to downtown’s future economic stability.
Give serious scrutiny to preventing downtown gentrification. In the 1980s, our neighbors to the north in Newburyport upscaled their downtown with fancy new shops devoted mainly to impulse-buying. The locals were then forced to drive out to a new plaza by Route 95 to buy a pair of shoes.
Plan on reducing vacant lots. Like missing teeth, vacant lots and sporadic parking areas interrupt the rhythm and flow of Main Street. The task force should look at how to infill these sites with businesses and housing.
Design an end to the long-term vacant building situation. “The city has found that vacant buildings are eyesores and hazards which often offer easy shelter for criminal activities, arson and accidental fires. As well, vacant buildings cause surrounding areas to suffer from stagnant or declining property values and create significant costs to the city by virtue of the need for constant monitoring and occasional cleanup.” That’s language from Gloucester’s Code of Ordinances. Anyone walking down Main Street can easily attest to the ordinance not working. The fines for long-term vacancies need to be doubled and enforcement stepped up.
Consider an eminent domain taking of the long-dormant and neglected eyesore fronting the west end of Main Street at Tally’s service station. A range of public and private uses should be identified. Whatever is evaluated, this lot should link the walk from the Beauport Hotel to Main St, across to St. Peter’s Park, to Rogers St. and then on the harbor walkway. Along the way, pay homage to the new and attractive St. Peter’s Club brick façade as consistent with downtown’s outer fabric.
As Gloucester celebrates its 400th anniversary, reinvesting in the Main Street of America’s oldest seaport is a good way to honor its history and set the vision for keeping Gloucester Gloucester. What better time to plan for it than now?
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.