Column: Make a charitable giving resolution this year

Essex County: we can do better.
In our region, residents contribute 1.4% of their annual income to charity. In 2016, this equated to just under $480 million, a sum that would seem sizable but for the comparative data that brings that amount into sharper focus.
According to ImpactEssexCounty.org, charitable giving in Essex County has declined since 2014, when residents donated 1.6% of their income. Furthermore, local charitable giving rates are much lower than the state and national rates of 2.0% and 2.3% respectively. We also trail neighboring Middlesex County, a demographically similar region that donates 2.3% to charitable causes.
We can do better. And we must do better. Here’s why.
The need
While much of the county is thriving and unemployment is low, there are also deep pockets of economic insecurity and unequal access to resources in our region. The cost of living – including health care, housing, education and transportation costs – continues to rise. The number of people living below the living wage, which currently stands at $79,075 for a family of four, is increasing. And income disparities point to the lack of livable and sustainable economic opportunity for many people, especially those of color.
In addition, according to ImpactEssexCounty.org:
-- 15% of all children in Essex County under the age of 18 live in poverty;
-- Homelessness rates are on the rise;
-- The number of households receiving SNAP benefits (federal food assistance) continues to increase.
Our communities need us.
What inspires people to give?
Charitable giving is a highly personal act motivated by a wide variety of factors. But there are some commonalities behind what inspires people to give to a particular cause. According to our research, they include:
-- An affinity for, or personal connection to, a nonprofit;
-- The nonprofit has clear impact and achievable objectives;
-- The desire to make a difference and be part of the solution;
-- The simple joy of giving.
Essex County Community Foundation, as part of our mission to inspire philanthropy, has been using all of this invaluable data to explore new opportunities and ways to address the charitable giving disparity in Essex County. And what we have learned from those we have engaged in our research so far has been critical – not only for organizations like ours, but for the entire nonprofit community. And for all those who give – be it time, talent or treasure – and for anyone who still wonders how they can make a difference, ECCF is committed to supporting and nurturing a culture of giving in Essex County that connects and embraces us all.
Your charitable New Year’s resolution
During the holidays, many of us are inspired to take more time to be grateful for all that we have and think about those who are in need. But the reality is that year-round, people in Essex County are struggling. This year, we encourage you to come up with your own personal Charitable New Year’s resolution. And while each giving goal will be personal and unique, we offer the following tips to determine how you can make a difference in your community that is meaningful and impactful.
1. Educate yourself. Explore the data on ImpactEssexCounty.org to learn about the social challenges our region faces.
2. Discuss with family and friends. Engage others in a conversation about what’s important to you. Include children and young adults in this dialogue – they will surprise you! What causes can you find personal connections with? Browse ECCF’s online directory of nonprofits to connect with organizations whose missions resonate with you.
3. Decide how you want to give. Will it be time, talent or treasure? Do you have a particular skill you can lend to a nonprofit board or volunteer position? Or can you lend financial support? There are many ways you can give, and benefits that come with each.
4. Create a strategy. Just like with financial, retirement and education savings, we also need a giving plan. What are your short and longer-term giving goals in the next 1-10 years? What kind of impact do you want to have? Are there tax incentives you can take advantage of? Consider these and other personal giving questions as you make your decisions. And you can always contact ECCF for more information, including finding out more about opening a donor advised fund and supporting the Foundation’s systems work.
As they say, it takes a village. To move the needle on our challenges, it also takes resources. And as a county, our goal should be to work together, not only to give more of ourselves, but also to raise that charitable giving rate year over year. Using our collective power, we can begin to make the changes that will help our friends, neighbors and coworkers achieve the quality of life they deserve.
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. And to truly make an impact on the challenges we face, we need everyone to play a part. Your giving matters. And we’re here to make sure that your giving matters to you.
From everyone at ECCF, we wish health and happiness to you and yours this holiday season.
Stratton Lloyd is COO and vice president for Community Leadership at the Essex County Community Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.