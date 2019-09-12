To the editor:
Although it was somewhat melodramatic, I appreciate and thank Mr. Wildrick’s for his letter commenting about my July 19 letter titled “Questioning man-made global warming.” Although I had some difficulty following some of Mr. Wildrick’s tangents, I did get the general theme of his letter. If there is a conspiracy, it is the one trying to sell man-made global warming.
Despite his claim that there are only a “few” who disagree with the man-made global warming premise, I have previously and repeatedly pointed out the numerous qualified and respected scientists that do disagree with his claim (the NIPCC for instance). Despite his claim that there is a staggering amount of so-called evidence supporting man-made global warming, the evidence has been proven questionable. Predictions based on this so-called evidence have been repeatedly proven wrong (see my letter of June 21). As I also previously pointed out, the key alarmists of the IPCC were caught misleading the public (refer to the “climate-gate” scandal). These alarmists were the ones who were actually caught in a conspiracy trying to sell man-made global warming.
As most people know, man-made global warming fear sells and it does help justify “wealth redistribution.” Using this fear, some unscrupulous scientists are securing dubious grants and governments are attempting to use it to justify more taxes. Since any opposition threatens the general acceptance of man-made global warming premise, the alarmists tries to either ignore or ridicule any opposing view no matter how valid it may be. Since this fear and oppression has been so well promoted, some have become irrationally terrified about our future existence. Some have been “cowed” into silence if they disagree.
Some have elevated the belief in man-made global warming into a pseudo-religion. This is the real peril to our society. Since man-made global warming predictions are routinely proven wrong and man-made global warming promoters are routinely caught in their deceptions, it is time to tone down the rhetoric and ethically review the man-made global warming premise. It is time to call routine variations in climate just routine or typical climate variations and nothing more. It is time to call routine variations in weather just routine or typical weather fluctuations.
If you still want to worry about something, there are some real concerns out there like the consequences of dumping waste in the oceans or of not securing our borders. Any good solutions in these areas would help us all.
John T. Kolackovsky
Rockport
