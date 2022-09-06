Like so many other things I casually drive by and ignore in my hometown, I finally got to wondering what went on at the Gloucester Marine Station at Hodgkins Cove.
Just past the sleepy seaside village of Annisquam, on the north side of Washington Street stands the isolated red and white Marine Station sign. Adjacent to it is a double locked, shiny black gate. The reinforced barrier is adorned with warnings that say, “No authorized Vehicles Beyond This Point.” Carefully placed giant blocks of granite stand guard.
Beyond the security entrance is a weed-strewn drive that winds down to the water. The perimeter is surrounded by a rusted and collapsing chain-link fence. With no barbed wire topping it, my thoughts of a secret government operation on the shores of Ipswich Bay were dispelled.
Of further intrigue, however, was that the University of Massachusetts Amherst had its name on the sign. What was this far away landlocked state institution doing here on the island, and why?
Like any modern-day sleuth, I googled it.
It turns out that in the 1800s, Hodgkins Cove served as a granite quarry. It later hosted a lobster company. Neither enterprise a surprise for this area.
In 1964, the state acquired the property. Six years later, the site became a research facility that studied things such as seafood nutrition, microbiology, bluefin tuna, and sea turtles.
According to the Gloucester Marine Station’s web site, www.umass.edu/ses/gloucester-marine-station, it was just four years ago, that the Commonwealth’s flagship university decided to seriously invest in the place and reinvent its purpose.
Today, Gloucester Marine Station works to “connect students and faculty to the North Shore’s marine and coastal systems, to coastal communities, and to the public and private partners who live and work in the region” — that’s us.
Wanting to know more, and anxious to see the place, Dr. Katie Kahl gave me a tour of the modest 6-acre campus straddling the deep waters of Hodgkins Cove.
Dr. Kahl is the highly energetic, and wicked smart Gloucester resident hired to oversee things there.
She and her small team toil out of a compact 1960s era government-constructed, single-floor, cinder-block building — now painted a happy coastal turquoise. The facility includes an efficient meeting room and small offices. Wet labs, necessary for the kind of marine work conducted on site, are also included.
Dr. Kahl explained that Gloucester Marine Station is focusing on four things: the North Shore blue economy, sustainable seafood, coastal resilience, and marine ecology.
With America edging close to a recession, the blue economy initiative seems particularly relevant.
The project plays on the North Shore’s marine-related strengths while helping grow the regional economy through good planning and cooperation.
A blue economy means promoting, if not establishing, jobs around a healthy ocean, especially for the fishing and aquaculture industries, along with marine construction, tourism, recreation, ocean robotics, and coastal resilience.
That last item, coastal resilience, is important to the work done here on Cape Ann, especially as we experience first-hand the impacts of climate change including excessive heat, stronger storms, and accelerated sea-level rise.
Gloucester Marine Station is therefore trying to project the range of future ocean storms, while working to reduce flood impacts to the North Shore’s coastal ecosystems, communities, and economies.
Regarding sustainable fisheries, the Gloucester Marine Station is partnering with local fishermen to better understand and learn how the impacts of a rapidly warming Gulf of Maine effects fish, lobster, and shellfish populations.
Dr. Kahl’s job is to link those employed in each of these fields with those that study them.
Like any good entrepreneur, especially one tied to academia, she’s also working to bring in funds to fully advance GMS’ mission.
As a university function, GMS is naturally training the next generation of North Shore student scientists to study the ocean and subjects such as marine conservation genomics. This sounds like it would be a natural collaboration with the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute featured in last month’s column, and indeed, that is as exactly what they’re doing.
Dr. Kahl and her colleagues also network with local officials, Beacon Hill lawmakers, members of Congress, professors from some of our state’s leading universities, local fishermen, dock workers, and climate scientists. It appears that political science has an important role to play at Gloucester Marine Station.
Gloucester has long and rightfully celebrated its rich historic, cultural, artistic, maritime, and fishing-related attributes.
Today, we add to that list of characteristics the scientific, intellectual, and academic prowess that is growing all around us and is helping shape the destiny of a new Gloucester.
As the city celebrates its 400+ anniversary, the contributions of the teachers, students and friends of the Gloucester Marine Station at Hodgkins Cove will be what assists the nation’s first seaport in staying furiously alive and constantly changing.
Gloucester resident Jack Clarke is frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.