Column: Massachusetts can get it right on right whales

If nothing changes, North Atlantic right whales are on track to become the first large whale to go extinct in the Atlantic Ocean in our lifetimes. Only about 360 remain. Every year, during their migration up and down the East Coast of North America, they run a gauntlet of millions of vertical lines attached to fishing gear and massive, fast-moving ships. Nearly every year, multiple whales are struck by ships, or entangled in fishing gear, and killed.
In welcome news, 14 new calves have been sighted off southern states in recent weeks. But the situation is still dire and this does not come close to the historic birth rates of 20 to 30 calves per year. Scientists say that for the species to recover, there can be absolutely no deaths.
For North Atlantic right whales to survive, we must slow ships and reduce the number of fishing lines in the water when they are present. Under the Endangered Species Act, any state with a fishery that entangles or harms protected animals like the North Atlantic right whale must get a federal permit for these interactions. To obtain a permit, the state must submit evidence to the federal government to demonstrate that certain measures are being taken to eliminate or reduce risk of entanglements.
New England state-managed lobster fisheries had been operating without these permits, but a lawsuit ruling in April of last year declared that the Massachusetts lobster fishery had to pursue an Endangered Species Act permit to continue fishing.
Our commonwealth has been a leader among the Northeast fisheries in protecting North Atlantic right whales. But recently, a federal judge determined that our current measures are still not enough to save the endangered animals. In response in November, the state Division of Marine Fisheries proposed additional actions to protect these whales from entanglement in fishing gear.
A cornerstone of the proposal is expanding fishing closures that ensure vertical lines are out of the water when the whales are expected to be present in state waters. The proposal also gives the agency authority to extend closures if the whales remain in the area longer than expected. Closures are the best way to reduce risk to North Atlantic right whales, and this should be supported.
The proposed changes will also require the use of weaker rope that is designed to break under the force of an adult whale. But the reliance on weak rope is problematic as it can still entangle whales, causing severe injuries and stress. Weak rope also offers no protections for younger, smaller whales that are not large enough to break it. This may reduce some risk to whales but should not be the heart of the state’s response.
Fishing gear improvements that could completely remove dangerous fishing lines from the water through ropeless gear, are also in development but not part of the proposed regulations. As ropeless gear technology is advanced and proven effective, fisheries managers, including the Department of Marine Fisheries, should issue regulations and continued support to roll out and scale up its deployment.
The Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission should adopt the proposed changes to the Massachusetts state lobster fishery at its upcoming meeting. While not perfect, they are a welcome step forward. If approved, the new regulations could be active on the water as soon as February, protecting whales entering Massachusetts waters this year, including the 14 new calves.
These regulations should not be seen as a burden to the Massachusetts fishing industry but rather an opportunity to modernize the management of its lobster fishery. More and more, consumers are insisting that their food be responsibly sourced — and more and more, people understand that their seafood choices are linked to the survival of the North Atlantic right whale. No one wants to eat a lobster from a fishery that entangled an endangered whale, especially when we have ways to keep that from happening. The commonwealth has the opportunity to set its lobster industry apart from other states and do the right thing for North Atlantic right whales, and the right thing for ocean abundance and biodiversity.
The loss of every whale is a tragedy, literally a death blow to this species swimming along the brink of extinction. Losing these whales would be an unspeakable catastrophe. The state Division of Marine Fisheries should help North Atlantic right whales and the lobster industry by adopting the proposed changes to the fishery and implement them as soon as possible, before it is too late.
Gib Brogan of Wayland is senior campaign manager at Oceana.