Mark Meadows may have risen to the position of chief of staff of the president of the United States. But he didn’t do it on intelligence, common sense or a profound belief in the Constitution. He did it on raw political loyalty to one man, Donald Trump.
Meadows seems confused about the definition of loyalty. Today, he faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after initially cooperating with the Jan. 6 Committee, providing thousands of documents without a privilege claim, and openly talking about issues he now claims are also covered by executive privilege.
No clearer reminder of the importance of loyalty is Trump’s recent glee when two GOP House members, both with strong conservative voting records, but who voted for impeachment, announced they wouldn’t run for Congress next year. After Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) announced he would leave, Trump gloated “2 down, 8 to go!” Of course, Kinzinger, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) are on the House Jan. 6 Committee, yet they are among the most conservative members of Congress.
Trump’s loyal vice president, Mike Pence, knows what it means when Trump’s orders, or pleas, are not followed. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book “Peril” have plenty of examples. In one, Trump says to Pence, “I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you don’t do this (overturn the election).” On Jan. 6, the Trump mob had license to shout “hang Mike Pence.”
Documents released Dec. 13 by the Jan. 6 Committee reveal both Meadows’ incompetence and the hypocrisy of Fox News on-air personalities Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmead. The same should be said for Donald Trump Jr. All four texted Meadows during the riot on Jan. 6 when they saw, very clearly, that the impact on Trump would not be good if it continued. They pleaded with Meadows to get Trump to stop the rioters. All to no avail.
Ingraham texted Meadows “He is destroying his legacy” after urging “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home.” Kilmead urged Meadows to “Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.” and Hannity: “Ask people to leave the Capitol.”
After the events of Jan. 6, Fox hosts stopped all pretense of concern and shifted to blaming others, such as antifa. That went along with fraudulent arguments about a stolen election and a demonstration that was not as bad as revealed in videos of violent attacks on police.
Ingraham went so far, so quickly, as to argue on-air — that night, Jan. 6 — that “…earlier today the Capitol was under siege by people who can only be described as antithetical to the MAGA movement.”
The language used by all three puts them clearly at the center of the Trump political operation. They were pushing political advice from their platform of Fox News hosts.
Maybe the hypocrisy finally motivated the highly respected Fox Sunday News host Chris Wallace to leave Fox this month for CNN.
It’s certainly a factor in conservative representative and former Navy SEAL, Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) lashing out against the House Freedom Caucus previously led by Meadows. Its members include Reps. Jim Jordon (R-OH), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Crenshaw was a vocal defender of Trump and voted against both articles of impeachment.
Earlier this month, he told an audience in Texas, “What you hear so often (about a stolen election) is not true. It’s not true. We have grifters in our midst.” He went on to say “There are two types of members of Congress: “there (are) performance artists and there (are) legislators. Performance artists are the ones who get all of the attention, the ones you think are more conservative because they know how to say slogans real well.” He went out of his way to defend Adam Kinzinger who votes for conservative positions “99 percent” of the time.
Cheap-shot politics are obvious around Washington. But they’re evident at the state level as well. Consider Massachusetts GOP Chairman Jim Lyons’ comments when Gov. Charlie Baker announced he wouldn’t run for a third term. Lyons, instead of being gracious to a successful and popular governor, said “…it’s clear to me that Charlie Baker was shaken by President Trump’s endorsement of another Republican candidate.” The Trump candidate, Geoff Diehl, will lose the general election. The Senate and House have fewer GOP members since Lyons took over. It just lost the seat in the 4th Essex District held for 23 years by a Republican. Soon, it will give up executive branch power. Lyons is driving the state GOP further into obscurity.
None of this suggests that Trumpism is in trouble. David Frum, former President George W. Bush’s speechwriter, warns that “There is no recovery from this crisis until the Republican Party recommits itself to democracy.”
That won’t happen as long as the likes of Meadows, Fox and Lyons pledge fealty to Donald Trump.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and columnist who writes on national, regional and national issues.