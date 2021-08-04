Column: Mid-summer news driven by COVID, climate, the Capitol and infrastructure

Climate and COVID-19 news throughout July raised anxiety levels in many parts of the country. Reports about the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, record temperatures, poor air quality across New England because of fires in the Pacific Northwest, as well as videos and testimony before a House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol drove many of the news cycles.
But now, in early August, there may be some good news on several fronts. Vaccinations in high-risk areas are rising sharply. And in Washington and around the country, there are a few signs of bipartisanship as an infrastructure bill appears to be moving forward with GOP Senate support and GOP leaders push vaccinations.
Nevertheless, front pages of newspapers this week continue to carry stories of anxiety -- fueled by severe weather, confusion over wearing a mask and mask mandates and sharp partisan arguments, especially in the U.S. House of Representatives, over the House select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The last week in July saw four police officers testifying about their experience over several hours on Jan. 6. One officer, a combat veteran in Iraq, described hand-to-hand combat as more like a medieval battle. Fox’s Sean Hannity said the committee “has one mission ... to smear Donald Trump and the GOP on national television.” Critics of the cops called them “cowards” and “crisis actors.”
Yet some of the strongest comments in support of the committee came from Republicans Lynn Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who stressed the need for, and importance of, the investigation. Kinzinger even voiced support for issuing subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Rep. Jim Jordon of Ohio.
Perhaps an odd couple, but Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky spoke out in favor of vaccines and wearing a mask. They were joined by Alabama Republican Governor Kay Ivey.
Ryan, in a fiery speech, called out McCarthy’s comments opposing wearing masks in the House as a “juvenile” effort to score “cheap political points.” McConnell said: “There is bad advice out there … people practicing medicine without a license, giving bad advice … should be ignored.” He’s running ads in Kentucky on 100 radio stations urging people to get vaccinated. Governor Ivey said it’s “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” for COVID’s continued spread. She called vaccines “safe and effective,” adding, “The data proves that it works … It saves lives.”
By last weekend, vaccination rates were rising sharply in high-risk areas with low vaccination rates. Reportedly, Alabama’s vaccination rate jumped 63% following Ivey’s remarks.
While supporting vaccinations, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law banning private businesses from asking customers whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 and an executive order banning requirements for wearing masks. He’s getting strong push back from school boards, parents and medical professionals as cases and hospitalizations spike.
Halfway through summer, news accounts or extreme weather point to fires in the Pacific Northwest, historic low water in two of America’s largest lakes -- Lake Powell and the Great Salt Lake, the new Boston record for the most days of rain in July (19), which led to the second wettest July in Boston since 1872, and the hottest June in U.S. history. Other stories covered flooding across Europe and China.
Not to be lost as July ended is that the Senate reached, with McConnell’s blessing, a bipartisan agreement on a large infrastructure bill. The Senate could vote shortly, and if it passes it would move to the House where its future remains uncertain.
Seventeen GOP senators voiced support. That was enough for an outraged former President Donald Trump to attack his fellow Republicans, writing that “Republicans look weak, foolish, and dumb.”
Republican senators going against the former president is one of a few signs of potential trouble for the former president, despite a war chest reported to top $100 million. An Economist/YouGov poll just out shows Trump’s very favorable rating among GOP voters dropping to 61% from 73% last November. This comes as his candidate in a Texas congressional runoff recently lost despite his endorsement, audiotapes surfaced of Trump pressuring Department of Justice officials to declare the election “illegal” and “leave the rest to me,” and a Justice Department order to the IRS to turn over Trump’s tax returns to a House committee. Hanging over all of this are the indictment of Thomas Barrack, a top Trump fundraiser, for failing to register as a lobbyist, and the 15-count indictment of Allen Weisselberg for tax fraud while serving as chief financial officer of the Trump Organization.
The weeks ahead may bring better news, or not, on steps to stem COVID-19. Regardless, climate change, the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the influence of Donald Trump, and how effectively Republicans and Democrats can work together on a popular infrastructure bill will occupy much of the news for the rest of the summer.
Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident and columnist who writes on local, regional and national issues.