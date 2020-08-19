My closest friend, Elizabeth “Stevie” Lincoln, was an extraordinarily strong person. She had marched for racial justice in Selma in the ‘60s, raised three children of an alcoholic former spouse, survived the bankruptcy of her second husband, and was raising a young child of her own when she learned that at age 45 she had both colon and lung cancer. Her strength would now be tested in ways that she could not imagine.
She knew from the beginning that she was terminally ill. The only things that concerned her were leaving her family behind and the excruciating pain and suffering she would almost certainly have to face as cancer progressed. Her doctors said they would do all they could to comfort her under the law, which I knew would be insufficient, if not cruel. I wondered: “Why couldn’t she pass peacefully without all the suffering?” It seemed grossly unfair.
Over the ensuing few months, Stevie took on that pain and allowed doctors at the National Institutes of Health and a local hospital to treat her with a variety of medicines and surgical procedures, all to no avail. After treatments ended, she lapsed into a three-month period of persistent, unimaginable pain. She took pain killers, but they were insufficient to ease her suffering.
Ultimately, she refused nourishment to end her suffering. It still took three agonizing weeks before she died. The last time I saw her she was curled up in a fetal position, had a raging fever, was nearly unresponsive, and convulsing with pain. The hospice staff obviously worked hard to comfort her, but couldn’t. I vowed then that if I ever had a chance, I would work for better end-of-life care laws that would preclude prolonged unnecessary suffering.
So, last year I started advocating to help pass the End of Life Options Act in Massachusetts, modeled after similar laws in Washington, D.C., and eight states, including Maine. It would allow terminally ill, mentally capable adults with six months or fewer to live to have the option to request a doctor’s prescription for medication that they can decide to take in their final days or weeks to end unbearable suffering and die peacefully in their sleep.
The COVID-19 pandemic has tragically demonstrated the fragility of life and the importance of a compassionate death. More people are realizing their need to be empowered in all aspects of life, including ensuring healthcare providers respect their care preferences at the end of life, which my friend Stevie never realized. It is critical—especially in times of uncertainty—that we can make our end-of-care options, based on our personal values and beliefs.
Lawmakers need to pass this compassionate legislation now because there is no time to spare for terminally ill Massachusetts residents who cannot afford to wait until the pandemic is over to have access to this compassionate end of life option when they need it most.
Chuck Francis lives in Rockport.