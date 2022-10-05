It’s time for the City of Gloucester to start writing a new master plan. Signals from the mayor’s office, rumors, and sometimes news articles all allude to this happening. But it will take more than talk. It’s time to get going.
The last plan, the “Community Development Plan for the City of Gloucester” was completed in 2001. Designed to expire after ten years, we are overdue by more than a decade. What’s the hold-up?
The mayor and others can coax, but under Massachusetts law (MGL 41, Section 81D), it is the responsibility of the municipal planning board to produce and update the plan.
In 1999, Mayor Bruce Tobey, along with the able city planner Sam Cleaves, did indeed coax we on Gloucester’s Planning Board to produce a plan.
As board chairman, I appointed our vice chairperson, the late Janice Stelluto, to lead the plan effort. We then established a coordinating committee and five subject committees of 40 committed city-loving volunteers to advise us on topics the plan should address.
However, it was really the 1,500 people of Gloucester who actively helped guide and inform the plan that made it a ringing success.
With a focus on neighborhood character and keeping Gloucester Gloucester, we made recommendations on things such as land use and open space, natural resources and the environment, the harbor and waterfront, downtown, villages and neighborhoods, housing, the economy, historic and cultural resources, education, the arts, health and social services, transportation, public facilities and services.
With our consultants, the Cecil Group, who were only listed on the plan cover as having “assembled” the document, no outsiders were needed to help Gloucester establish its vision for the future. Not that there’s anything wrong with outside expertise, but this was a time when we needed to huddle and figure out some stuff for ourselves.
And we were not without our jurisdictional hiccups. One especially poignant moment came when my own ward councilor, in a foolish and ill-informed political power grab, tried unsuccessfully to wrest control of the plan’s production — good sense and the law prevailed, and we went on with our work.
After two years of focused purpose, a plan was produced.
Presented to the mayor for his blessing, and unveiled to the City Council for its endorsement, the Planning Board formally adopted plan on Aug. 13, 2001. Things were then set in motion.
The devoted and committed drafting and advisory committees were dismissed, and a Plan Implementation Review Committee was appointed. Its job was to make sure the document was implemented. Led by PIRC chairman, and later a city councilor himself, Bill Fonvielle routinely let the city know what elements of the plan were being implemented, and what was being ignored.
Today, there is much talk of the need for zoning ordinance changes.
Zoning ordinances and their accompanying maps are a necessary community blueprint and public advertisement not only for what is desirable for a particular area, but what the municipality wants to see happen there. Whether it’s a neighborhood, downtown, or the city, zoning says to the world: “This is what we want to be.”
No question zoning ordinances are important, but they shouldn’t come first.
Zoning should be preceded by the vision thing where the community comes together to express what it wants the city and its special and unique neighborhoods to look like. That’s what we need now, the community vision thing, especially as we face new and sometimes daunting challenges.
The next master plan will be an expression of the people regarding how they want Gloucester to be preserved, protected, restored and enhanced, and developed where and when appropriate. Gloucester cannot and will not remain static.
Today, the city website (gloucester-ma.gov) shows almost a dozen individual plans for things such as climate change, open space, housing, the harbor and more — some plans completed, some in the making, and some under update. None, however, are as old and outdated as the city master plan — the most important of all when it comes to comprehensively guiding city decisions.
As the nation’s first seaport begins to celebrate its glorious 400+ anniversary, let us set forth a new vision and plan for we want our community to be, at least the next decade.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.