In September, 60 to 70 students will enter East Gloucester and Veteran’s Memorial elementary schools for the first time. They’ll begin some of their most formative years in facilities that by almost any standard are unsatisfactory for teaching and learning. They’ll join several hundred other young students who have already spent one to five years in a sub-standard learning environment.
Gloucester is getting ready to celebrate its 400th anniversary. It is a dynamic city with a future as great as its past. It has a great tradition in marine, maritime and seafood industries with firms such as Gorton’s, Intershell and F.W. Bryce. Building on that tradition are relative newcomers that include the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, Ocean Alliance and UMass Boston’s Marine Station, institutions that are taking marine science to new heights and energizing the Blue Economy. Other industry sectors value Gloucester for a variety of reasons. Applied Materials’ Varian Division has become the world’s leading producer of high-tech equipment to make chips and screens used world-wide in TV’s and cell phones. Two aircraft companies now operate in Gloucester and XP Power in the Cape Ann Industrial Park is a world-wide provider of electric power solutions.
All of these developments create opportunities for Gloucester residents, especially its children, to pursue exciting, well-paying careers based on educational achievement that starts in the very early years of development.
For a community deeply concerned about its youth a quality education would seem to be a high priority. It certainly has been a priority for the School Committee, the School Building Committee, the city’s Planning and Development Committee and the City Council. Their members have demonstrated overwhelming support for the recommendation of the Building Committee to consolidate two schools, both built shortly after World War II, with a new, state-of-the-art school at the site of the current Veteran’s Memorial School.
Proposals for new schools bring out strong emotions and this is no different. There is great pride, as there should be, in Mattos Field adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial among those who advocated and raised funds for it. There are concerns about traffic. Some question the process of choosing a site, even as they express support for a new school, just someplace else.
And then there are those who argue that good teachers are far more important than the teaching environment. No doubt, quality teaching and quality outcomes go hand-in-hand. But you cannot simply expect a quality teacher to produce a quality outcome in buildings designed for another era with more than a dozen “education limitations” related to space and structural and operating deficiencies.
Asking teachers to produce high-quality outcomes in such settings is akin to requiring an accomplished gardener, and there are many in Gloucester, to produce a beautiful garden by planting seeds in soil that is overworked, lacks nutrients, in some cases is contaminated and subject to disruptive temperature swings.
Today, there are approximately 3,000 school-aged students in Gloucester. But the parents of some 300 of them – roughly 10 percent – have chosen to send their children to other communities. One of the top reasons is poor facilities. Other parents, those who can afford it, send their children to high-quality private schools that dot the North Shore and beyond.
But public education is still the bedrock of a community’s strength. Quality public education is not just an issue for parents. It is an issue for the whole community. And come November the whole community will likely be asked to vote on an override to fund the portion of the new school not covered by the state’s 40% contribution.
Many parents are likely to support it. So too will taxpayers who no longer have children in school but who value quality public education. Others who are concerned about Mattos Field, traffic congestion and whether the process was open and fair may oppose it.
Each of these concerns are being, will be or have been addressed in various forums. The process started more than three-and-a-half years ago. It has included many public meetings. A traffic study with preliminary recommendations has been developed and presented. Project cost estimates will be refined and will reflect the 40% contribution from the state. The potential tax impacts will be announced and debated. And it appears that those involved in making decisions are taking into account the legacy of Joseph Santos Mattos and the importance of the field named in his honor through both a land swap and possible naming opportunities associated with the project.
Yes, proposals for new schools are often controversial. Raising questions and expecting answers is always appropriate. But now is not the time to let pass an opportunity for this and future generations of Gloucester kids to get the best possible education in a learning environment that will help ensure their future success and a better future for the Gloucester community.
Carl Gustin is Gloucester resident and former board member of Pathways for Children who writes occasionally on national, regional and local issues.
