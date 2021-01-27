Column: New vision needed to protect ocean resources

More than ever we witness decisions that go directly against the preservation of environmental quality and protection of our natural resources on which we all depend including endangered species, commercial fish stocks, public lands including national forest and wildlife refuges, air quality and freshwater supplies.
Agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Interior, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Marine Fisheries Service, entrusted and mandated to preserve and manage these critical resources, are shirking responsibilities to do so and positioning the nation and its citizens for a total collapse. There is also the unwanted interference of politics and unqualified presidential appointees with an expressed directive to undermine agency mission and responsibilities.
Trump’s attack on the Endangered Species Act has rendered it harder to designate or protect critical habitat for recovery or list endangered species. In 1973 the act, in addition to protection, authorized federal agencies to conserve important habitat. Under President Donald Trump’s rendition, federal agencies must conduct an economic analysis as part of the decision-making process to determine whether to protect or not. It removes the blanket protection for listed species and resorts to a case-by-case determination, which facilitates rejection of the species status. It further eliminates the prohibition on the harming, killing, importing or exporting of threatened species. This drastically redirects the law’s original intention. He vetoed a bill to prohibit gillnetting off the Pacific coast, citing “cost” to the fishing industry, not the endangered whales. The rollback of environmental regulations to allow unrestricted energy and mineral mining operations is as much of a threat to commercial fishing as it is to endangered species. He weakened the National Environmental Policy Act by reducing evaluation of alternatives, cumulative effects and public review and input. Climate change is not to be considered. Trump’s economic analysis avoids the true cost of maintaining ecosystem integrity, biodiversity and the role marine plant and animal species/life play in a healthy environment.
The 2021 NOAA Fisheries Priorities and Annual Operating Plan gives “three strategic goals,” one of which is to “recover and conserve protected species while supporting responsible fishing and resource development.” Under “planned accomplishments for 2021,” it proclaims to “reduce mortality and harm to North Atlantic right whales from human activities” and “improve Endangered Species Act habitat where identified in the Endangered Species Act recovery plans.” The agency simultaneously will “amplify the economic value of commercial and recreational fisheries while ensuring their sustainability,” an obvious contradiction in priorities. The goal of growth economics impedes serious efforts to accomplish the aforementioned resource protection goals. Comparing conservation of our natural resources against economic growth implies we must choose. There is no choice as our economy is dependent on natural resources and we are inseparable from the environment. Goals and strategies counter one another so that achievement of any one goal becomes dependent chiefly on “economics,” not sustainability or extinction prevention.
You can’t achieve recovery and sustainability of seafood species resources or endangered species when economics is prioritized over law.
The recent decision to reduce the number of vertical lobster buoy lines and identify and close two or three other critical areas to fishing lessens the risks to right whales but does not solve the problem. Designating voluntary shipping slow-speed zones sounds good but “voluntary” actions are rarely if ever successful and difficult to enforce. Massachusetts’ temporary closure of certain areas to fishing is also a major step in the right direction. Recovery will still take significant time as the number of years for a young whale to attain sexual maturity and the numerous human and climatic induced factors operating against its survival still persist.
Decisions need to look long term, incorporate a new economic direction and ocean ecosystem health maintenance and preservation strategy. Is NMFS up to the challenge?
Gib Chase is a retired marine biologist living in Northborough.