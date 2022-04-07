What’s the litter of choice in Gloucester these days? Scratch tickets, cigarette butts, Dunkin’ cups, and little plastic nip bottles.
Nips are everywhere, by the roadside, under park benches, and in the gutter. Eventually they blow and float, as a lot of plastic does, to our harbor and ocean. That’s not good for a place we call America’s first seaport. It’s bad for people, bad for fish, and bad for wildlife.
The UN recently reported that plastic production will increase by 40% over the next decade. If we don’t do anything about how to properly dispose of the stuff, the oceans will float a plastic soup that will outweigh all the fish in the sea by 2050. We know what happens then – marine life starts to disappear.
Sixty-eight-thousand nips are sold every day in the Bay State, which is almost 25 million a year. The town of Plymouth clean-up team should know: they recently collected more than 500 nips during two sweeps of a single street over a six-month period.
The nasty nips are fast becoming major culprits in the plastics are forever scenario. Most of us know that plastics are not biodegradable and don’t break down in the environment.
Nips are generally not accepted in most municipal recycling programs, including Gloucester’s, and so they languish as litter and trash.
So, what are our options? Ban them outright. Or, if Beacon Hill lawmakers can get their act together before their two-month summer vacation starts, maybe they can find the time and will to update the old bottle bill and put a redemption value on them.
In 1982, Massachusetts added a 5 cent redeemable deposit on canned and bottled beer and tonic to help reduce the amount of litter along roadsides. It worked.
In 2014, we in the environmental community filed a bill to update the law to include plastic and glass containers for wine, hard cider, water and sports drinks.
The Legislature refused to act. As a result, we went to the ballot to not only take on Beacon Hill but their friends and benefactors at Coke, Pepsi, and in the bottling industry.
The corporate enemy put up $10 million to fight a cleaner Massachusetts while we in the nonprofit sector raised a mere $1 million.
The multi-national beverage industry ran a campaign full of false and misleading television ads and crushed us at the ballot box 73% to 27%.
So, it’s time to try another campaign. Languishing right now in the state Legislature is “An Act to Expand the Bottle Bill.” This time the proposal adds not just a deposit on the popular drinks we looked for a redemption on eight years ago but the ubiquitous nips as well. To catch up with the times, a reinvigorated bottle bill would also increase the bottle deposit from its current 5 cents to 10 cents.
And if Beacon Hill again refuses to join the 21st century and update the 40-year-old redemption statute, work should begin to ban the little nips city by city and town by town until all 351 municipalities, including Gloucester, join the nip ban.
So far, Chelsea, Newton, Mashpee, Wareham and Falmouth have banned the plastic nuisance waste.
As Chelsea’s police chief Brian Keyes, who also happens to be the president of the Massachusetts Major City Police Chiefs Association, told Commonwealth Magazine: “They (nips) are sold for one simple reason – convenience. They can be conveniently secreted in one’s pants or jacket pocket, conveniently consumed in a moment’s notice, and conveniently discarded in the street when finished. There is no place for these containers on our city streets.”
According to Chief Keyes, as the first community to ban nips in 2014, Chelsea saw a decline in nip litter. Public intoxication and alcohol-related ambulance responses decreased, and the police reported a decline in alcohol-related arrests.
Go into any packie and you’ll see nips sold like candy at the checkout counter. As Neil Rhein, founder of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful observed, “Consumers eagerly snap up flavored bottles of cinnamon whiskey, peppermint schnapps, and even peanut butter-flavored concoctions.”
My observation is that the empties are then casually discarded to the ground like unwanted candy wrappers blowing in the wind.
As Gloucester heads into its 400th anniversary, let’s celebrate a clean city by removing plastic trash, like nips, from our waste stream and public spaces – forever.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident, frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times, and for 26 years was Mass Audubon’s director of public policy and government relations.