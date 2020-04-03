Nonprofits providing social, educational and health services are struggling more than ever to serve the needs of North Shore families. Organizations such as Wellspring House, The Open Door, Action Inc. and Pathways for Children, among many others, work tirelessly to help those without paychecks and those who live paycheck to paycheck. They bring some stability to families who have children with special needs. They reach out to the homeless and those in abusive relationships. They help those most likely to be laid off and whose employers are most vulnerable to a major and sustained economic downturn.
The need for their services is growing. And it comes at a time of financial uncertainty that is likely to cut eventually into the size of the donor pool, and lead to a decline in donations from those who stay in it. So far, it’s encouraging that these nonprofits see positive responses to appeals.
But as the pandemic continues, these organizations will need ongoing support through donations, volunteers and public policies that recognize their critical roles. As the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases subsides, Action Inc. President and Executive Director Peggy Hegarty-Steck is “expecting a second wave of increased demand as bills become due.” So, Action Inc. and other agencies are already looking ahead to a future with no less uncertainty and even greater demand for services.
Nonprofit organizations work hard to bring stability to the lives of families and individuals. This often requires a high level of human interaction. Today, those organizations have closed their doors, but remain staffed by dedicated individuals finding ways to stay engaged, to reach out to those who depend on them, and to bring at least a modest level of stability in an increasingly unstable economy. Phone calls and videoconferencing have replaced meetings. Voice messages are responded to by staff members with special skills. Live online chats are becoming a norm. And managers, mindful of morale, provide encouragement to staff through emails and phone calls.
At Wellspring House, 85 percent of normal activities involve helping people achieve social and economic stability. Fifteen percent are “crisis intervention.” Melissa Dimond, president and executive director of Wellspring, has seen a reversal in recent weeks. Over one recent weekend, Wellspring responded to more than 50 crisis intervention calls.
Wellspring focuses on homeless prevention and job training to help people and families achieve greater self-sufficiency. Its educational programs include a partnership with the North Shore Medical Center for a “mediclerks” training program. The training is “hands-on,” but the class will graduate online as its members join a medical community coping with COVID-19. The status of the next class is uncertain.
At Pathways for Children, which provides early education and family support services in 13 North Shore communities to some 500 families, its staff of teachers, social workers and administrators are providing online counseling for families and teaching for preschoolers. Sue Todd, Pathways CEO, notes that funding through Head Start is so far uninterrupted and that private donations are strong. But she adds that “like most organizations we’re very concerned about future funding.”
Julie LaFontaine has seen a positive response to The Open Door’s Virtual Food Drive. But she too cautions that “All nonprofits will likely see an impact from the drop in the stock market…,” noting that the shutdown of Open Door’s thrift shop is leading to a substantial financial gap, so donations are critical.
The Open Door has worked hard to bring a sense of stability to needy families. Its food pantry is designed as a typical market where customers are comfortable shopping. But today, its food pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich provide curbside delivery of prepared foods and prepackaged groceries that are put in the trunk by teams outfitted in protective gear.
Action Inc. is particularly focused on maintaining Emergency Shelter operations. Together with the City, the YMCA, and Essex County Community Foundation, Action Inc. and the Grace Center are providing “stay at home” shelter for the homeless at the YMCA to enable social distancing and reduce community contacts.
Some organizations have established special crisis funds. Open Door’s Virtual Food Drive (foodpantry.org), Action, Inc’s Emergency Relief Fund (actioninc.org) and Pathways’ Emergency Response Fund (pw4c.org) are all on target to meet goals. Wellspring (wellspringhouse.org) has retooled its annual fundraising event to be a virtual gathering on May 4th.
All four are positive about the level of support. They work together. They coordinate services, share information and “stay in their lanes” recognizing that resources are limited, the demand is great and leveraging respective strengths is an asset.
In addition to donations, they see a need for changes in public policy. The senior teams are on the phone with state and federal agencies and elected leaders as they sort through legislation and seek flexibility in decision making and clarity and simplicity on how best to secure and deploy resources.
Nonprofits are a major sector of the economy, employing and serving thousands of people. A combination of financial support through donations and support for programs and people through sound public policies are more important than ever if these organizations are to fulfill their missions of public service at this critical time.
Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident who writes occasionally on national, regional and local issues.
