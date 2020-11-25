Lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis are hardly limited to public health experts and biopharmaceutical companies. While the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic continues, the election is now behind us, and there is much to learn from the challenges that communities have actively overcome this year. As the coronavirus continues to upend daily life and our political leadership works to get the state back on track, we should recognize a constant that has allowed countless communities to stay above water — technology.
While we fight to get this pandemic under control, we must simultaneously recognize the critical importance of technology in making our economy more resilient. The best economy in the world tanked in a matter of weeks, and it will take a whole-hearted embrace of innovative technologies —many of which have actively supported communities and companies large and small through the pandemic — in order to continue building that economy back.
Fortunately, Massachusetts is uniquely positioned to host the technological and political leadership necessary to meet today’s challenges. Home to some of the brightest minds, the most prestigious institutions, leading clean energy stakeholders, and a business climate ripe for growth and investment, our state has affirmed itself as a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship. We can’t forget the role the tech economy has played in helping us achieve this position.
Building back from the pandemic necessitates a look back at what allowed communities to survive, even thrive, this past year. Namely, digital technologies that kept families connected, small businesses engaged with customers, and government at all levels functioning.
Examining the small business community’s response to COVID-19 closures and restrictions uncovers particularly insightful lessons about the role of technology in supporting our economy from the top down. Businesses of all sizes and stripes have kept their operations running throughout the pandemic thanks to a host of digital tools that allowed them to alter business models and otherwise adapt to rapidly changing circumstances. Many of the same virtual tools that we have all grown accustomed to using on a daily basis are now keeping small businesses alive, and they are more accessible than ever before.
Zooming out, the role of technology in our state’s economy more broadly is substantial. Beyond the supporting role of technology in propping up local businesses during the pandemic, investments made by leading innovators here in Massachusetts over the past several decades have built our state into a true economic juggernaut. With more than 1.3 million employees in the innovation economy, a booming green energy sector, and a spirit of innovation that fosters new ideas and growth, our state is poised to make a forceful rebound. These innovators – and, perhaps most importantly, the jobs they support – will be essential to a strong economic recovery.
There is considerable work ahead as lawmakers and community leaders work to build back the economy we lost during the pandemic. And of course, we should expect the political discourse surrounding the technology sector to continue. With the charged partisan realities of this election year behind us, leaders truly committed to supporting a robust economic recovery must take a thoughtful approach to leadership that matches the innovative spirit driving our state’s business community. Now is the time for measured leadership that puts the interests of small businesses, communities, and families first.
Eileen Duff of Gloucester is the governor’s councilor for District 5.