As planning proceeded for our city’s 400th Anniversary celebration and commemoration in 2023, the year 2021 began with a sharply focused and reduced scope. Working under the umbrella of Gloucester Celebrations Inc., a 501(c)(3) entity that produced the 375th anniversary festivities of 1998, the Cenotaph at the site of the Man at the Wheel sculpture, and the World War II monument, we knew we faced a crossroads. In a sobering acknowledgment of the limitations we faced due to the realities of a pandemic unprecedented in our lifetimes, we as tri-chairs approved an agenda of just two items.
We’re delighted to report to the community that diligent work by a core group of dedicated true believers in the 400th cause has led not only to the achievement of that limited agenda -- a whole lot more has been accomplished, too. But first, let’s focus on those initial action items, each of which will leave a lasting legacy of Gloucester’s first 400 years: the minting and distribution of the 400th commemorative medal, and the launch of the 400 Stories initiative.
The medal project has been a great success. Beth Swan’s stunning design, weaving iconic Gloucester images into reflections on both pride in our heritage and hope for our future, has been translated from a drawing on paper to an image cast in antique bronze. Under the watchful eye of local collector and expert Tom Lance, Medalcraft Mint of Green Bay, Wisconsin, has produced a 400th memento that many will cherish for years to come.
Now available in its second and final minting in both 1-1/2 and 3-inch high-relief castings, the medal continues to be available at The Brass Monkey, located at 85 Main St., as well as through Harbor Loop Gifts at the Building Center. We urge you to get yours before this last limited edition is sold out.
The 400 Stories project has met with comparable success, delivering on the promise of the 400th anniversary’s slogan that this celebration would focus on “Our People, Our Stories.” Building on the example of the well-received essay telling the tale of the legendary Lena Novello and responding to our call for stories, community members have risen to the challenge.
They have put pens to paper or recorded oral histories and have already submitted many accounts of Gloucester people who capture the unique spirit and heritage of our hometown. Many more stories are in the pipeline, and we are thrilled by the participation of the Gloucester Writers Center in this effort. Visit our website, www.gloucester400.org, to sample the early offerings, which include remembrances of Onni Erkkila, Sylvester “Hooley” Ahola, Susanna Natti, and the Frontiero family.
But the team that led the way to these results did not rest on its laurels, and for this much credit goes to two people who quietly drive the effort behind the scenes. The first is our executive director, Dr. Laura M. Alberghini Ventimiglia, who assumed the helm earlier this year and brings us the benefit of her years of experience in the field of higher education. The second is our long-serving communications and creative director, Christine Armstrong, who steadily and in many ways shares her skills to spread our message both within our community and beyond.
Pandemic notwithstanding and teleconferencing as their tool, the members of all our committees have been hard at work, too. Event planning and budgetary needs have taken increasingly clear form, coaxed along by Jill Cahill and Isabel Pett.
Here’s a list of our committees and their chairs:
Arts: Beth Pocock who is working with subcommittees on literature (JoeAnn Hart), music (Tony Goddess), performing arts (Chris Griffith), visual arts (Courtney Richardson and Traci Corbett)/
Athletics: Many are working, but we need a chair; would you volunteer?
Education: Many are working, but we need a chair; would you volunteer?
Food to Table: Many are working, but we need a chair; would you volunteer?
Fundraising: Many are working, but we need a chair; would you volunteer?
Heritage: Linn Doyle Parisi is working with several subcommittees such as cemeteries/burial grounds, Dogtown/Common settlement, genealogy, neighborhoods/villages and more, along with heritage event subcommittees. For information on these subcommittees, please contact Linn at Glou400Heritage@gmail.com
Marine and Waterways: Karen Tibbets, Michael DeKoster
Veterans: Vee Chipperini
Please consider volunteering for one of these committees. We welcome resident participation and believe that the celebration belongs to the people of Gloucester. To volunteer or share your ideas with the members of these committees email us at gloucester400stories@gmail.com.
At least equally important is the work being conducted by our city’s rich roster of cultural, heritage and community organizations. Some will offer special versions of their annual events, while others will provide special offerings. We have used the last six months to craft 2023 partnership agreements with many of these organizations so plans are well-synchronized and event promotion is coordinated and maximized.
As a result of all this background activity, we look forward, if public health considerations permit, to sharing a still-evolving calendar of events for 2022 and 2023 at a community meeting open to the public in City Hall before the end of this year. Stand by for updates!
In the meantime, keep your eyes open for merchandise featuring our trademarked logo and slogan. Please help us in spreading the word of our upcoming anniversary year by buying a Gloucester400 T-shirt, hat, or tote bag. And remember this, too: in the aftermath of the recent presentation to the mayor of a Gloucester400 flag that now proudly flies on the grounds of City Hall, we will soon be offering an opportunity to pre-order a Gloucester400 flag of your own!
When you read this report, we will have just under 500 days left before the arrival of 2023 and the launch of Gloucester400’s year of celebration and commemoration. As the clouds of coronavirus hopefully continue to lift in the months ahead, we look forward to you joining us as the full-scale work of event planning resumes and carries on.
Bob Gillis, Ruth Pino and Bruce Tobey are chairpersons of the Gloucester 400th anniversary steering committee.