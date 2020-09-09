Somewhere along the line a misconception about the goals and purpose of the post office has arisen. The role of the U.S. Postal Service should be clear and undeniable: It is an essential government service, it is not a business enterprise and it should not be treated as such.
The recent political discourse seems to have lost sight of a foundational aspect; Washington debates have mentioned “billions of dollars of losses” when they should refer to this expenditure as “billions invested” in a core part of our government. Our country’s founding fathers understood the Postal Service to be so fundamental to our national project that they established it in the Constitution in Article I, Section 8, Clause 7; other less imperative organs such as our army and navy were delayed until clauses 12 and 13 respectively.
“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” This is the motto of the U. S. Postal Service. Each day more than 300 million Americans look to their postal boxes for birthday cards and bills, catalogs and packages, Social Security checks and tax notices.
The post office is such an important a cornerstone of our democracy that founding father Benjamin Franklin volunteered to serve as the country’s first postmaster general. In an age of instantaneous email and Instagram, the relationship between democracy and our postal service has recently become overlooked. But it has always been vital and remains so today; selective service registrations, passports, tax form submissions and refunds, voter registrations and mail-in ballots are all the purview of the Postal Service. Searching for a way to recognize John Adams for his contribution to the “Grand Experiment,” Benjamin Franklin honored Braintree with the noble zip code 01776, a rare honor indeed that has marked Adams’ home for centuries.
The flow of mail holds so much potential power that Thomas Jefferson once feared that individuals would use positions in the Postal Service to attain great wealth through monopoly, but such concerns have long since receded. Today our postwomen and men serve their communities in fundamental ways that often go beyond the letter carrying for which they are synonymous. My own neighborhood in Gloucester is blessed with a member of our community who does much more than deliver mail. Jimmy is a cheerful community member who brings mail and greets everyone in the community as he makes his rounds. He checks on shut-ins, chats with young children looking daily for an expected doll, and greets residents by name with a kind word.
One recent day Jimmy collected our primary ballots; our children passed them to him with smiling faces. Our children are learning about democracy and government, and the Postal Service is the representation of the good that is possible when society tends to the institutions that make its communities work. The representatives of the post office are the most accessible representative of the federal government, its power to support our society and economy, and civic responsibility.
Our national conversation needs to re-center, we need to pay attention to the institutions like the Postal Service that are critical to our democracy. Budget cuts that trim a dollar at the expense of fundamental support of democracy are not savings, they are foolish political games that will cost our country over the medium and long term.
This November, when it comes time to cast election ballots, our post office must be there to protect our democracy. Our letter carriers will be our first line of defense and our boots on the ground. Some politicians have begun to ask what our country can do for them. This should be rejected on principle; the people of Massachusetts ask not what their country can do for them, they ask what they can do for their country. What you can do now is write your congressman, Seth Moulton, a letter asking him to defend our post office. The Postal Service will be glad to carry it to Washington for you, assuming proper postage is affixed.
J.C. Taplett is a resident of Gloucester and a retired naval intelligence officer and former software executive who is currently a graduate student at the Harvard Kennedy School.