With planning for the Gloucester 400th (1623-2023) well under way, various members of the Gloucester 400th Steering Committee, under the guidance of tri-chairs Ruth Pino, Bobby Gillis and former Mayor Bruce Tobey are developing plans for the yearlong celebration in each of their respective areas (which are many).
One of those areas is the Gloucester Public Schools and, at Gloucester High School, we are beginning to do our part. Social studies teacher David Pleuler, who, over the last two years has been doing extensive research in preparation for the quadricentennial celebration, is spearheading these efforts. Mr. Pleuler has developed and is continuing to develop curriculum dedicated to the 400th anniversary of Gloucester. This curriculum has already been introduced into some the freshmen classes, the Class of 2023. Termed “Gloucester Enriched,” these activities around the Gloucester 400th have been developed in support of the United States History I Curriculum.
Just this semester, students participated in a number of Gloucester 400th-related activities. These include:
A review of the tercentennial celebration of 1923. The first activity students were engaged in was to look back at the tercentennial celebration of 1923. Students read first-hand accounts from the Gloucester Daily Times, and reported on one specific event. Choosing one event, students summarized and reported to their classmates the details of that individual event.
Quadricentennial proposals. Looking to foster excitement and engagement for the upcoming quadricentennial celebration, students were also asked to create proposals for what they think would be appropriate celebrations to include. Many diverse opinions were given, and the proposals expressed innovative ways to celebrate the Gloucester community and its past. On Nov. 15, approximately 15 student groups delivered their proposals personally to a representative of the Gloucester 400th Steering Committee.
Early settler project. Students have worked on what is titled “the Early Settler Project... Based on John J. Babson’s “Early Settlers Map”, students were assigned an individual settler that lived closest to where they, themselves, currently live. Using Babson’s “History of the Town of Gloucester” and through additional online research, students created and presented a brief slideshow that attempted to answer basic biographical information about their assigned settler.
Gloucester and the American Revolution. The main focus at the end of the semester was for students to create a brief documentary titled “Gloucester and the American Revolution.” Relying on the Babson and Pringle accounts, along with their U.S. History textbook and additional online research, student groups put together a 10-minute iMovie presentation describing what happened to Gloucester during the American Revolution.
Other related projects. Students will continue to investigate and present on a number of Gloucester-related topics. Students are currently researching and have been asked to present on Gloucester sea captains of 1780-1840. The year will conclude, as does the USI curriculum, with a project on the Civil War.
Mr. Pleuler will be continuing to develop curriculum that will enable students to make presentations for the 400th. And, we will continue to identify how this work can be sequenced through Grades 10-12 while continuing to develop the proposals brought forward from the students, themselves.
Richard Safier is superintendent of the Gloucester schools.
