Column: Protecting the creative community in a time of crisis

These are trying times; holding space, communication, community, and collaborations is critical.
In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, I have seen fear, panic, anger and, in typical New England fashion, there was one constant … community. Community definitely means various things to different people, and my community is made up of many creative humans of every race, color, creed, sexuality, ability and income level. My community also provides a safe space, positivity, stability, and sense of place to pretty much everyone in one way or another. I have spent the last eight years of my life (officially), and the past 35 years of my life, working to prove the value of the creative community. It has been a rocky, frustrating and ridiculously rewarding journey.
In the past week, that community got eviscerated. The economic floor of the creative industry just collapsed. Performers, musicians, writers, poets, photographers, chefs, service industry folks – they don’t quite fit in any category that is easy to support. While that is what typically makes them so amazing and effective at their craft, it also puts that community in a really challenging position when something of this magnitude falls on the world.
The creative community also understands, deeply, the concept of belonging. When you experience something of this scope, the removal of traditional transactions and “in-person” audiences, it causes regular humans to give in and give up. But in the creative community, a digitally powered movement has surfaced! It is no surprise to me that the sheer desire to survive and instinct to create still cannot be stifled!
Hundreds of new initiatives, creative uses of modern technology, volunteered time, shared talent, fundraising efforts, isolation prevention, and just plain positive sentiment seem to be the norm in a time when you would expect fear to win. It hasn’t and it won’t!
This leads me to repeat something I have been saying for most of my life — art is not an extra. Creativity is one of the most effective tools we have in our skillset and all humans that create have value. The humans that you thought were worth “some good exposure” are the exact humans that not only are going to help us get through this difficult time, they are also the ones that will find solutions in a time of crisis that no one has thought. They will continue to create options and opportunities that the traditional-minded folks will not. The world has changed.
The makers, creators, artisans and performers will lead us into a better world when we come out of all of this.
The next while is going to be challenging, and finances are going to be a barrier for so many, but I ask you to consider, with any extra money you may have, supporting your favorite artist, musician, maker, performer, entertainer, educator and they will make this a lot easier. When we come out of this and you are looking to rebuild, remember all that happened.
Those who told stories to your children, or taught you how to use new software, or drew you a picture, or sang you a song, or made you a blanket, or gave you dance lessons and genuinely made your life better and this situation more manageable, please remember to pay them . They are worth it. The creative community is unlike any other and welcomes everyone that truly believes in community and belonging.
Good luck out there, break a leg!
John Andrews is the founder of the Creative Collective.
Things you can do to support the creative community
1. Shop online. Many artisans and makers have digital platforms they sell their products on. Many have been deeply affected by the cancellations of large conventions, and more locally with postponements and cancellations of markets and fairs.
2. Put a deposit down on a future commission. This all will pass and a little now goes a long way to commit an artist to future work, as well as provide critically needed funds.
3. Engage with the digital movement and learn about digital tipping and don’t be afraid to invest in some of these new programs and platforms that can benefit the individual artists that are really finding themselves pretty helpless financially.
4. Support each other. If you are also panicking about finances, take this “down” time to engage digitally with makers and artisans. Follow, comment, and compliment on social media to keep these makers motivated to keep creating.
5. Continue to shop locally while you can. When there is something affecting things at such a massive scale, every single sale counts and could make a world of difference. Local small businesses will be hardest hit during the pandemic and will need your support. But be safe while doing it!
6. Purchase tickets to future events now. Instead of looking for things to do this weekend, look a couple of months out and pre-purchase your theater and event tickets. This little boost in revenue may help venues prevent heavy layoffs and will remind them how important keeping future programming in place truly is.
7. Consider not asking for (or saying no thank you) a refund if an event is canceled. There are real costs associated with a lot of events and cancellations and refunds can drastically affect these arts and culture institutions and could possibly make it impossible for them to continue.
8. Order takeout! Call ahead and make sure that it is an option, but restaurants are going to be hit hard and their staff will be impacted even more. Order takeout and leave great tips.
9. Hold space! Putting all of your time, heart and talent into creating something can take a lot out of you and sometimes just letting someone know that you “see” them goes a long way!
