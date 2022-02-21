Many people are expressing concern about the future of our democracy yet the seeds of our current danger were planted at our inception. If a democracy is “a form of government in which supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodic free elections,” then we never truly had one. The authors of our Constitution intentionally put brakes on a government “vested in the people,” by disenfranchising poor white men, enslaved African and Native Americans, and all women. They also hardwired into the Constitution their own special interests. So while overthrowing rule by monarchy, we have only ever been reaching for democracy, but we have not yet attained one.
Here are just a few examples outlined in Paul Finkelman’s book, “Slavery and the Founders.” Taking care never to use the word slavery, the Constitution weights the South more heavily by creating the three-fifths formula when counting enslaved people — even though they were barred from all freedoms and any role in the democracy. By inflating their population count, southern states were given disproportionate influence in the House of Representatives and the Electoral College, which has direct bearing on electing the president. This same formula also favored the south in taxation. Furthermore, Congress was prohibited from ending the international slave trade until 1808, another 20 years from when the document was written. and those states that had already banned slavery were prohibited from emancipating enslaved persons from another state but were required to return fugitives to their “owners.”
In Finkelman’s words, “The Constitution was proslavery, and most Southerners knew it.” and this proslavery stance meant that even seemingly neutral clauses in our founding document were interpreted by the courts over the years by the undemocratic tone it set. You may ask why northern states went along with these provisions until you begin to follow the money. The international slave trade was one of the most lucrative forms of commerce during the 17th and 18th centuries with most of the ships that carried enslaved people from Africa to North America and the Caribbean, and then the goods produced by slaves back across the Atlantic, were built in New England.
Far from being revolutionaries for freedom, our first four presidents had ties to slavery even though the first anti-slavery tract was written by Samuel Sewell back 1700. Ona Washington fled from the White House one night during dinner as the president was packing to return to Virginia. From Philadelphia she boarded a ship to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where she remained despite numerous attempts by the Washingtons to have her returned. Washington’s will emancipated his slaves upon his wife’s death and she freed them beforehand. But Ona was a dower slave, to be passed on to Martha’s grandchildren, so her freedom was never secure in her lifetime.
Jefferson owned 200 slaves at his death, most of whom were auctioned off to cover his exorbitant debt. He did keep his promise to free the children he had with Sally Hemings at age 21, but their mixed-race daughter Harriet was required by Virginia law to leave the state since freed slaves could not remain in the commonwealth for fear of inciting others to run or rebel. She never saw her family again. James Madison also owned slaves and John Adams represented slaveholders in court.
Our democracy was founded on a freedom that was rooted in slavery, two mutually exclusive opposites. We cannot attain that democracy without uprooting all vestiges of bondage, the most obvious of which is denying the franchise to some. Presidents Day is a perfect time to join the fight for free and fair elections everywhere so we can actually attain a democracy in which all of us can actively participate.
Candace Waldron, MDiv, is a freelance blogger at www.candacewaldron.com, author of My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children, and former assistant director of Protective Services at AgeSpan.