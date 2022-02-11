In January of 2020 we all started the year with the usual high hopes, dreams, wishes and goals. Anticipation for the new year ahead. Life as usual. We all know how that went, don’t we … COVID-19 arrived.
I am writing this in January of 2022. Reflecting back. I am the senior deacon at my church, the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church. We entered 2020 with our hearts and our church open. We planned our Lenten and Easter services only to have close our doors and cancel our services. We had a new pastor in place, new families and saw growth ahead. It is very hard to “close the doors” of a church. It HURTS. The building, the place that gives the sense of support, help and safety is closed.
Services were filmed on Saturdays, behind closed doors and posted online on Sunday. At most, there were five people present. The pastor, a deacon, a reader, the musician and the person filming. A church … but not. A service … but not. There is something so real and tangible about being together. Gathering.
I have to say, I am so extremely proud of, happy to belong to and wonderfully surprised with my little church.
Collectively we put our brains together and thought “outside the box.” In this case one of the “boxes” was the actual, physical church building. During COVID we created our Labyrinth — a walk through space with a meditation garden behind the church. It is open to anyone anytime.
Our services are on our Facebook page and website. Big deal right? For us it was. Everything involved with it was a “learn as you go adventure.” Yes, truly a big deal.
We “grew” a pumpkin patch. We partnered with the Navaho Nation and did a fundraiser. In October of 2020 and 2021 a tracker trailer truck arrived with pumpkins, shipped from New Mexico. The Navaho Nation sent them…. We sold them. We earned a percentage of the money and the people of Cape Ann got great pumpkins. What a great partnership. Again, outside-the-box thinking.
We were awarded a grant from the Southern New England Conference, UCC, to address the twin pandemics of COVID and racism. We used it to improve our “sacred grove” with an enhanced gathering space and a fire pit, for learning, worshipping and meeting. Our first event was a presentation by The Cape Ann Slavery Project. The fire will keep us warm … bring your marshmallows!
We partnered with Awesome Rockport and had a free vegetable table available each week to anyone who stopped by during the summer months.
Then we decided we needed a box. This box has been placed near our mailbox and it is filled with donations for the monthly “drives” we do. Food, cereal, condiments, diapers, pet food and personal hygiene products are only some of the items we have gathered. Our out reaching missions have helped the Open Door, Pathways, the animal shelter and beyond. Our reaching out to our neighbors has been a blessing beyond belief.
We have had, and are planning to have “drive by” ashes and palms, for the Easter season. Amaryllis plants (representing growth) for our members who have been housebound were given at Christmas.
As we gathered together so carefully and fearfully we reached out to our neighbors and they have responded so wonderfully and generously.
Creative Thinking! Growth! Forward thinking! All of these are great but under normal situations but COVID is no normal situation. Personally I wanted curl up and play armadillo! I want to still be human. I want to share love and caring beyond right in my own space. This little church of mine has done all of this beyond our “box”. We did it!! Even though we are not meeting in person, COVID did not shut us down, not our box. It did the opposite. We have expanded! All of the missions and projects we have done either didn’t exist before COVID or grew incredibly. When a group of strong people looks outside that box—WOW—there is so much that we can do. 2022 is starting strong. I look forward to where this little church of mine is going this year and beyond.
Karen Hunter is senior deacon at the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church.