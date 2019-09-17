To the editor:
National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 24, and it’s easy to register to vote!
Any US citizen who will be 18 years old on or before the next election can register and will be eligible to vote. Citizens who are 16 or 17 can preregister but can’t vote until they turn 18.
You can register in person at your city or town clerk’s office during business hours any time of year.
In Gloucester, the last day to register to vote or make changes to a voter registration for the Nov. 5, municipal election is Wednesday, Oct. 16. The city clerk’s office at City Hall will remain open until 8 p.m. that day for voter registration and changes only.
Even easier, stay home and register online at www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/. Online voter registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 16.
The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann will register new voters at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at Gloucester High School during lunch blocks later in the month.
To register you will need your driver’s license or state ID card number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number.
If you miss the deadlines, you can’t vote in November, but you can register after that. The next election is the Massachusetts presidential primary on March 3, 2020.
Don’t miss these elections — your vote makes a difference.
Nan Andrew
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann
