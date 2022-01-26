Saturday was the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the 14th Amendment implicitly protects a woman’s right to an abortion based the right to privacy. The decision legalized a constitutional right to abortion nationally. But here we are again. Anti-choice lawmakers filed more than 100 restrictions on abortion in 2021 in states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Texas.
Today conservative justices on the Supreme Court are poised to decide on a Mississippi case that attempts to ban abortion at 15 weeks. Indicative of where the court is heading, they allowed a Texas law to go into effect in September that bans abortion at eight weeks and encourages neighbors to turn on neighbors to report and sue violators — women and their health providers. Any erosion of the Roe decision will open the door for these punitive state laws to go into effect.
If lawmakers really want to be pro-life, they could offer health care for children; affordable childcare and housing; jobs that pay a living wage; pre-K and afterschool programs; and gun laws that protect children from being gunned down in schools and communities. These are the resources that women need when weighing whether or not they can responsibly bring a child into the world. Many of the states with the most restrictive abortion laws have the lowest public support for these services. Those with so much concern for the unborn show very little concern for the born.
Eighty percent of Americans support the legal right to abortion, understanding it is a private decision, not made lightly. Women weigh many factors, including her age and health; the health of the fetus; her physical, emotional, familial and economic ability to nurture and raise a child; the impact of another child on her family; and whether the child was conceived in the trauma of rape or incest. These are all highly individual, private decisions that the state has no right to override.
The Roe decision was a landmark because for the first time in our nation’s history the court unequivocally stated that women had the legal right, and indirectly the moral right, to make a life and death decision about whether or not to give birth and rightly so, since women are the ones endowed by nature with the power to create and sustain life and since it is women, even in 2022 who are predominantly responsible for the caretaking duties of parenting, it was rightly decided by the court that women be the ones to weigh whether there are the resources available to sustain and nurture this child’s life to adulthood. Until the state is willing to provide such resources, it needs to stay out of the decision.
To protect reproductive choice at this critical juncture, we must urge the Senate to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which has already cleared the U.S. House of Representatives. Once law, it would safeguard the legal right to abortion across the country, no matter what the conservative whims are on the U.S. Supreme Court related to Roe.
Candace Waldron, M.Div., is a freelance blogger, author of “My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children” and former assistant director of Protective Services at AgeSpan. She lives in Rockport.