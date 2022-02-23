Kudos to the growing number of Gloucester residents and organizations taking steps to address the supply of housing in our community. Not only have housing costs been rising, but they will continue to rise in the years ahead, making it more difficult for many members of our community to remain living here.
Housing costs are rising in other communities, but Gloucester is facing a particularly unique challenge. The challenge comes from the tension created between the desirability of many wanting to live in this historic, culturally rich coastal community and the simple reality that we have virtually no vacant land to expand outward to create new housing.
Compounding the tension are the many factors making Gloucester a more desirable community to live in the years ahead. Locally, there are the positive investments being made to strengthen the arts in Gloucester and on Cape Ann, along with those new restaurants and shops adding life to downtown and other areas of the community. Regionally and nationally, many who are reaching retirement age, along with others who are discovering they can work remotely, are choosing to move to Gloucester. and most of these individuals are people of means.
Left on its own, the increasing desirability of our community and lack of land will drive housing costs even higher. For some, this will produce positive outcomes. Current residents who wish to sell their home will find larger returns. Although, the person wishing to sell and find comparable housing here will find it difficult. For renters who would like to stay, their rents will likely increase faster. Or they will find diminishing opportunities to rent as landlords sell to developers looking to convert buildings to condominiums for resale.
As I see it as a city planner who has worked in the profession for more than 40 years, the biggest challenge facing Gloucester, aside from the impacts of global warming on our coastal community, is ensuring there is enough housing for those among us whose lives and work are so important to the well-being of our community. Our children, our older residents, our home- and daycare worker, those staffing the hospital, those who teach our children and operate the schools, and the countless others who together sustain and strengthen our lives and make Gloucester the successful and special place it is.
While I believe the overall effort by the Planning Board to try and increase Gloucester’s housing supply should be applauded as a step in the right direction, I firmly disagree with the effectiveness of several of the proposed amendments, specifically those that: remove the special permit requirement for two-family conversions, remove the requirement that lot sizes be doubled for two-family conversions, and allow for increased residential building height from 30 feet to 35 feet.
The drawbacks of the proposed amendments are that they run counter to widely accepted and proven to be successful “smart growth” city planning principles. The strategy of smart growth encourages the development of new housing in and around development nodes that include walkable access to transit (both bus and rail service) as well as to nearby shops, restaurants, and services. Such “walkable” places are desirable because they support face-to-face meetings among residents that strengthen feelings of safety, familiarity, and community. They also bring vibrancy to an area that attracts others—something especially important to area businesses. Additionally, walkable development nodes produce many positive environmental, safety and quality of life outcomes because they minimize car trips. In Gloucester, examples of such nodes include the area around the Gloucester MBTA station, Gloucester Crossing, and other shopping centers that nationwide are being redeveloped to include a mix of retail, housing, and open space.
The good news is that because ensuring the availability of housing has become such a priority around the country, there are excellent examples of steps communities are taking for Gloucester to explore and consider undertaking here. For me, I recommend we build on the good work of the city’s Planning Board and follow it up with the creation of a Gloucester Future Housing Coalition made up of residents, business leaders, and representatives of civic and faith organizations, to work with city leadership to create a comprehensive housing strategy to meet the needs of Gloucester residents for generations to come.
Ed Shoucair is a Gloucester resident and president of the Collaborative, a planning, design, and communications firm (www.thecollaborative.com).