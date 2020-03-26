Column: Seeing Mom in the age of COVID-19

I can hear the discouragement in my mother’s voice. She is 92 years old and holed up in her apartment in a senior residential living community near me.
“I’m getting tired of this,” she says.
I can’t get in to see her any more. Management has the entire complex of 1,800 independent and continuing care residents locked down tighter than a prison after an inmate uprising. Just to bring her a bag of groceries today I had to go through a three-step checkpoint at the main gate, drive up to the community center, and place the bag into a shopping cart pushed by a staff woman wearing plastic gloves. She takes my mother’s apartment number and promises to take the groceries to her.
To be clear: I fully support management’s plan. A senior residential community is a tinderbox for coronavirus, and no one wants to see that match be lit.
Still, it’s been more than a week since I last saw my mother and gave her a hug. A hug is the best thing I can give her these days, she tells me. For the past five years, I’ve been taking her grocery shopping once a week, even though I can get everything by myself in one-tenth the time. Cashiers and other shoppers, especially 50- and 60-something women, enjoy seeing her, as there aren’t very many people her age pushing carts down the aisles.
As I drive out of the gate of the residential community, I decide to act on an idea I’ve had for several days. It’s a way I can at least see my mother face to face. Her fourth-floor apartment has a balcony that looks out toward some woods on a hill. I know I can get to that hill by walking a half-mile through an adjacent apple orchard. So I drop my car off at the orchard, and follow a trail that leads me to a point where I can see my mother’s building about 200 yards away. A chain-link fence keeps me from getting to the edge of the woods, but I reason that if I can see her then she’ll be able to see me.
I call my mother’s phone number.
“Who is it? Steve?”
“Yes.”
“What do you want?”
“I have a surprise for you.”
“What is it?”
“You have to go out on the balcony to see it.”
I should mention here that my mother is hard of hearing.
“You want me to go out on the balcony?”
“Yes. And take the phone with you.”
“Wait a minute.”
For the next five minutes, I hear my mother opening the door to the balcony, for the first time since fall sucking fresh air into her 80-degree apartment. Next I hear the squeaking hinges of the screen door, and finally, I make out her white hair moving just above the height of the railing.
I speak into the phone.
“Mom, look to your left. I’m up on the hill.”
No answer.
My mother looks down at the parking lot.
“Mom, I’m not down below. You have to look up.”
She continues to look down.
Then it dawns on me. She doesn’t have the phone.
I stand on a couple of rocks on an old stone wall. I whistle and hoot, and wave my arms wildly.
She looks right, then left, at the parking lot below.
After about three minutes, the little white ball of hair reverses direction and disappears. Through her phone I hear her shut the doors. Faintly, I hear her words.
“Where’s my phone?”
I tap the No. 5 key 20 times trying to imitate the beeping sound telephones used to make when you left them off the hook. That doesn’t work, so I try the No. 8 key. Still no luck.
Reluctantly, I start walking back toward my car. I try calling her again, but the line is busy. Of course it is. How many times have my brothers and I tried to call her when she had the phone off the hook for days without realizing it? This time it’s my fault.
After several more attempts, she finally picks up.
“It was cold out there so I came inside,” she says. “What was it you wanted me to see?”
“I wanted you to see me.”
“Wait a minute. I can’t hear what you said. Something’s wrong with the phone again. What was the surprise anyway?”
“I was the surprise.”
“I can’t make out what you’re saying. Something about the surprise.”
“Yes.”
“Whatever it was, I don’t want it.”
I take a deep breath and slowly let it out. Then I smile.
“I love you, Mom.”
“I love you, too.”
“Talk to you soon.”
“Bye.”
