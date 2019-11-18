Column: Snickers tricksters — swindle at the supermarket

Not long ago, Mars, the candy company, citing concern for their customers' waistlines, shrunk their candy bars to 250 calories apiece. The popular Snickers shrank by 11%. Did this concern for customers’ weight extend to their wallets as well? Judging by my recent Halloween candy-shopping, the answer is no. While Snickers may have shrunk in size, their price increased.
Lately I've become aware of this "less is more" trend. Have you ever opened a jar of peanut butter and notice a half-inch missing from the top? It's not your imagination. Companies today admit to these reductions, but only when confronted by consumer groups such as Marketplace.org. In an effort to avoid the obvious, Skippy and other brands have tried the old switcheroo — they've taken it from the bottom. Next time you buy a jar of peanut butter, flip it over (with cover intact, of course). You'll notice an indentation. Where it once held 18 ounces, the newly designed jars now hold 16.3.
Some of these product reductions are obvious. The old coffee cans held a full pound. Now it comes in 13- or even 10.5-ounce containers. Rather than raising prices, which consumers would notice, companies employ subtle tricks. I'm told there are 15% fewer Saltine crackers per stack. Cereal boxes, while the same height and width on the shelf, are now thinner. According to the nonprofit Marketplace, there are fewer squares of toilet paper on a roll. As I'm not in the habit of counting squares, I’ll have to take its word for that.
My irritation with the food companies’ trickery pales when compared to the recent packaging innovations. My pet peeve is the pull tab that’s appearing on everything. I’ve encountered it so often I keep a pair of needle-nose pliers in a kitchen drawer. Perhaps you’re aware of it, too. It started with the foil lid used on coffee creamers. This was relatively easy to use. Now, manufacturers have taken it to another level. These Lift ‘n’ Peel tabs have taken over, not only in the kitchen but the medicine cabinet as well. Opening a bottle of aspirin, I needed glasses to see the tab and then pliers to grip it.
I got so fed up, I went online to find out who’s responsible. As I didn’t know what to call these new lids, I made several searches until I located the culprit: An Illinois company called Pres-On Corporation. Along with cap seals, they make adhesive coatings, gaskets and laminations. They’re particularly proud of their new product they call the Lift ‘n’ Peel with its heat induction liner and polyester tab. Its purpose is to “create an air and watertight hermetic seal.” The seal is designed to be “easy to grip, flexible, and extremely strong.” They claim this eliminates tampering, and they are right. It would be impossible to tamper with the seal because you can’t get it open (without pliers). Maybe tiny fingers can grip it, but tiny fingers won’t have the strength to pull it open.
Recently, I sat in my car attempting to open a small creamer for my coffee. After peeling off the foil cover, I encountered the dreaded Lift ‘n’ Peel tab. I didn’t have pliers in my car, so I did the obvious: I used my teeth to pull it open. Dentists don’t advise this, and neither do I. For one thing, it doesn’t work with this particular seal. I got so frustrated I stabbed it with a pen, managing to break the seal on my third attempt. At that point there was nothing left of the creamer. It was splattered on the car’s upholstery.
It looks like I’ll have to buy another pair of pliers, for the glove compartment. This new trend in “consumer safety” doesn’t show signs of going away soon.
Sharon L. Cook is a longtime contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times. She’s the author of the Granite Cove Mysteries and the recent "Lying Under the Stars (and Spying on Mrs. Kirby)." Contact her at sharonlovecook@comcast.net.
