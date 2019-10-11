Column: Strengthening the arts, strengthening Essex County

The creators of a temporary pop-up children’s museum in Peabody recently announced their intention to make it a permanent institution after a highly successful run this summer.
The announcement was made at Essex County Community Foundation’s 2019 Essex County Arts and Culture Summit on Sept. 27, where members of the Peabody Cultural Collaborative – a coalition of arts, business and cultural organizations – Mayor Ted Bettencourt and other Peabody city officials detailed its success, which included nearly 7,000 visitors from 122 communities and 22 states, and the residual economic impacts that were felt throughout the surrounding business community. This is not to mention the scores of smiling faces as kids experienced the unique hands-on fun and educational activities the museum had to offer.
Funded in part by a Creative County Initiative grant from ECCF, CuriousCity is the realization of what the data has been telling us all along: supporting arts and culture is good for the soul AND the economy.
First, let’s take a look at the numbers. According to The Arts Factor 2019, a recent report by ArtsBoston, arts and culture had a $2 billion direct economic impact to Greater Boston last year alone. More than 21 million people attended arts events last year (that’s four times all major Boston sporting events combined). The sector created more than 30,000 jobs – almost as many as the retail industry. And, according to ImpactEssexCounty.org, ECCF’s data website tracking the health of the region, in 2016, 2.3 percent of jobs in Essex County were in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector. Higher than the state’s 1.9 percent and the country’s 1.8 percent, this is a critical indicator of the sector’s relative financial strength and contribution to the larger regional economy.
What’s more is that the numbers indicate that arts and culture help attract young people — who say they’d rather spend money on experiences over things — to the region.
In Essex County, we are fortunate to live in proximity to many arts and cultural institutions that help bring that same economic prosperity to our 34 cities and towns. People come from far and wide to visit places like The Cabot in Beverly, the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, The Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport, the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, the Addison Gallery of American Art in Andover and the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester.
But arts, culture and creativity are about so much more than their market value. And we need each now more than ever — not just to help drive the economy, but to find common ground and make connections, to bridge divides, to innovate and imagine futures that are infinitely brighter and more satisfying. There are so many reasons why it is critical for us to come together to support the creative sector in Essex County.
“The human conundrum is that we are social beings born into individuated bodies. We are, each one of us, in and of ourselves, incomplete,” said Kerrie Bates, director of Ipswich Recreation and Culture. “Art is our refined effort to bridge beyond the epicenter of self. And culture is the resulting fabric that connects us.”
That Essex County is a region that values arts and culture as crucial to healthy and vibrant communities was evident on Sept. 27 at the summit, where nearly 400 artists, organizations and business and community leaders came together to celebrate what we have accomplished collectively so far through ECCF’s Creative County Initiative, and to collaborate on plans for its future. The foundation also officially announced a second round of funding in the amount of $1.3 million for the creative sector in Essex County. This is made possible through our continued partnership with the Boston-based Barr Foundation, which is partnering with community foundations across the state.
In 2017, with Barr’s support, ECCF made an initial investment of $750,000 in arts and culture in our region, and the foundation is committed to continued support of a strong creative ecosystem that is sustainable, equitable and accessible for all. And we are committed to doing this together.
To bring about real change, this effort requires all parts of the creative system working in harmony: community and business leaders, arts and cultural organizations and nonprofits. Advocacy, financial support and engagement from across our region can shape a dynamic, thriving Essex County. To be part of this movement, you can help. Become an advocate for dedicated funding for the creative sector. Visit and register your artistic talent, arts organization or nonprofit at essexcountycreates.org. Get involved with an arts organization in your community.
“There are so many opportunities to elevate arts and culture in our communities and no shortage of reasons why we should,” said Karen Ristuben, ECCF’s Creative County Initiative program director. “We all benefit from a region that represents a vibrant place to live, work, create and collaborate.”
For more information about ECCF’s plan to strengthen arts and culture in our region, and to find out more ways you can get involved, visit www.eccf.org/creative-county and www.essexcountycreates.org.
Stratton Lloyd is ECCF’s COO and vice president for community leadership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.