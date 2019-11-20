People from across Gloucester come to the Sawyer Free Library each day on a quest of one sort or another. Whether to find a recent article, download a book, finish a job application, learn a new language, meet up with friends at a book club, play a game of chess, listen to an award-winning author or attend their first story time with their toddler. The needs of our patrons serve as our directives, and we strive to provide the resources, assistance, and information they seek and help them realize their full potential. All free, under one roof, and online.
Gifts to the Sawyer Free Library Annual Fund, large and small, help to make this all possible. Private support strengthens the Library's capacity to innovate and adapt to change. By doing so, we can ensure our library remains a vital resource for all of Gloucester.
This year alone, with the community's vital support the Sawyer Free Library was able to:
• Offer programming and resources designed to give our youngest patrons, babies, and toddlers, an equal chance at literacy.
• Grow our capacity to adopt new technology and teach digital literacy.
• Expand library programming for all ages.
• Add a dedicated teen librarian to the staff and create a Teen Advisory Group.
• Collaborate and host community events including ArtWeek, the Community Baby Shower, Middle Street Walk, and the Portraits of Cape Ann Immigrants exhibit.
• Make significant security upgrades to ensure a more welcoming and safe environment.
• Provide upgrades to the children's room,
• Digitize and made available local history archival collections to meet the growing demand for genealogical research support.
All this yet, we are not even close to being done. We are continually looking forward to finding ways to make a difference for our patrons and our community. To do this, we need the public's help to reach our goal of raising $30,000 by the end of this year. We hope that the great Gloucester community will carefully consider our appeal and join us in supporting the Sawyer Free Library and its future. For more information or to donate I encourage people to visit www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
John T. Brennan is president of the Board of Trustees of the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library.
