Column: Students will guide Salem State through the new higher education landscape

The past year brought accelerated disruption to an already evolving higher education sector, and I am deeply appreciative of Salem State’s dedicated faculty and staff and the sacrifices they have made for our campus’s success at an unprecedented time.
As the higher education sector changes, one reality remains: A college degree offers a path to economic opportunity, personal development and fulfillment. For a public comprehensive university, such opportunities result in a civically engaged citizenry that contributes to creating vibrant, dynamic and healthy communities throughout the region it serves.
With that responsibility in mind, I am awed by Salem State’s power to transform lives and our duty to our students and the entire North Shore region. As president, I am committed to fulfilling our mission as best as possible now as well as ensuring we are positioned to do so far into the future.
To succeed in the long term, a regional institution like Salem State should not be static. Rather, we should be responsive to those we serve, adapting accordingly to demographic shifts, student needs, academic interests, and more. Salem State has evolved throughout its 167-year history and is at a critical juncture where we must adapt once again to best meet our mission. This evolution is the subject of report we released last month, called the Vision for a Sustainable Future.
The Vision outlines how Salem State will adapt in order to thrive during a time of change. Doing so requires us to follow data about which academic programs our students are choosing and what kinds of barriers impede their success. To serve the students of today and tomorrow, we must recognize how our institution has changed significantly just in the past decade.
Once among the largest schools in the state university system, serving 10,000 students, Salem State is now a mid-sized institution serving about 7,000 students. This decrease has resulted from fewer 18-year-olds in the marketplace, retention challenges, community college enrollment declines that have greatly reduced our transfer population, and the success of our increased graduation rate resulting in fewer students on campus. Demographic trends are expected to continue having a negative impact on enrollment, with the steepest drop in the number of college-aged students anticipated to begin in 2026.
Amid this shift, the makeup of our student body has also changed. Nearly 40 percent of Salem State students identify as students of color, 35 percent are first generation to college, and 37 percent are eligible for federal Pell grants based on family income.
Our students’ academic pursuits have also evolved. Since 2015, 60 percent of Salem State graduates have chosen to major in the five academic areas of business, education, nursing, psychology, and social work. Conversely, in the same timeframe, five percent of degrees were concentrated in nine majors. These numbers demonstrate a need to ensure we are focusing our limited resources to provide students of our region the opportunities they seek, including investing in majors with high demand and growth potential.
Salem State’s data on retention also shows the need to continue investing in high-impact practices like student success coaches and intrusive advising. The latter approach seeks to identify students at academic risk early on and be proactive about supporting them. In recent years, we have had success with a digital case management system, in which faculty and staff across campus collaborate to identify and address possible student needs.
To build on these highly effective practices, the Vision for a Sustainable Future introduces plans to launch the Viking Success Collaborative to ensure that our work in academic affairs, admissions, advising, enrollment management, inclusive excellence, and student life is streamlined in a way that maximizes the impact of these services for all of our students.
Salem State’s work to better identify and address student needs will be an important part of our campus’s preparation to become a Hispanic Serving Institution. HSI status is a designation by the U.S. Department of Education for institutions at which at least 25% of undergraduates identify as Hispanic. Based on demographic data from our region, we expect to be an HSI by 2025 and must be prepared to serve these students well. Working with our Latinx students, their families, communities, and local organizations, we can ensure that Salem State is well-positioned to set these students up for success in college and beyond. This will require investments that I believe will benefit our entire student body in the long run as well.
The Vision for a Sustainable Future builds on the excellent work of a 34-member Sustainable Path Forward Task Force made up of faculty, staff, administrators, and students that I convened last year and that drew input from across campus. As I gather further campus feedback on the Vision, I look forward to working with the entire campus community to continue delivering the best possible educational experience for students.
Changes in the higher education sector are evident when considering that at least 17 New England colleges have shut down or merged since 2016. Salem State will not be among them, but we must adapt accordingly. Now is the time for us to be proactive, lead and come out strong in service to our students and this region in an evolving higher education climate.
The Vision for a Sustainable Future is a forward-looking approach that puts students at the center of all that we do. With this Vision as our guide, we can ensure that for generations to come, Salem State is a source of opportunity and fulfillment for students on the North Shore and beyond.
John D. Keenan is the 14th president of Salem State University.