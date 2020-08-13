Schools could be opening safely this fall. Sports teams could be taking the field. People could be feeling confident that the country acted quickly, decisively and effectively. The United States, with scientific and economic resources unmatched by any other country, could be the model for other countries to beat the coronavirus.
But sadly, that’s not the case. A president who might have become a popular leader of a more unified nation decided that spin was better than science, that his instincts should override expertise and that only he could solve the problem.
He had the tools. He had the Defense Production Act. He hyped it, then with few exceptions — most notably with GM for ventilators — hardly used it. He had the best scientists in the world, but largely ignored them. He had governors, Republican governors, seeking leadership from the White House to address a national crisis. Instead, the governors were told “You are going to call your own shots.”
He had supply chain experts under his command and available from leading international companies. In early April, Jared Kushner announced that the vice director for logistics at the Pentagon was now part of Vice President Pence’s task force. Yet, three months later, Maryland’s Republican Governor, Larry Hogan, chair of the National Governors Association, said “… it was clear that waiting around for the president to run the nation’s response was hopeless; if we delayed any longer, we’d be condemning more of our citizens to suffering and death.”
Perhaps most important the president had the podium to bring the country together around a call to short-term sacrifice for long-term benefits. Instead he used that podium, and still does, to promote false optimism, undermine his own advisors and give license to those who believe that the virus is either a hoax, overblown or an infringement on liberty despite endangering those around them.
At the outset he dismissed the threat. On Jan. 22 he declared that “we have it totally under control.” A month later he said, “it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
By mid-March, the message shifted, somewhat. March 15, as states were shutting down, the president said, “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.” He declared a national emergency and announced use of the Defense Production Act as shortages of critical supplies and equipment continued to increase as did the number of cases.
On March 24, the president suggested that by Easter Sunday “you’ll have packed churches…” Between March 16 and March 24, confirmed cases had risen from 6,400 to nearly 66,000. Today, deaths from the virus top 165,000.
If the president acted in March or April as the wartime president he saw in himself he might have issued federally funded contracts under the DPA to manufacturers to produce large quantities of protective equipment, tests and other supplies.
If the president had stepped to the podium regularly with honest, accurate, science-based information to call the nation to action, and model proper behavior, the country arguably would have responded favorably. He could have shown that the United States has the scientific and economic strength, and discipline, to defeat the virus at home and to help others do the same abroad. If he had acted early parents, teachers, students, athletes and managers everywhere would be far up the comfort curve toward reopening. And the country just might be more united and more supportive of this president.
The stage was set on March 27 when the president signed into law the CARES Act. It was passed overwhelmingly by the House and the Senate. The economy benefited and still benefits. But the virus is still here and appears to be getting worse.
The CARES Act was an important bridge, but the river turned out to be much wider and more turbulent.
Negotiations between Congress and the White House on follow-up legislation – the HEROES Act passed by the House in May and a Senate alternative – fell apart in early August. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell walked away from negotiations after his party split on elements of the act, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows played hardball on funding and neither party liked the payroll tax deferral of funds used for Social Security and Medicare pushed by the president.
So, the president who had stayed on the sidelines stepped in with one executive order and three memos arguing that they “will take care of pretty much this entire situation.”
They won’t. More likely these latest actions will just add to the growing perception that this president, one who had multiple opportunities to take charge, show leadership, and make deals, fumbled the ball shortly after kickoff and his team never recovered. Time will tell.
Carl Gustin is a retired communications executive and consultant who writes occasionally on local, regional and national issues.