Column: The arts have -- and will -- bring us together

When 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman stepped onto the inaugural platform and told the world, “We close the divide because we know to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside,” many of us were transfixed. Her words, simple yet powerful, were like breaths of fresh air to our collective stasis.
Four American presidents have now included poetry at their swearing-in ceremonies, a move that reinforces, on a national stage, the power that art has to inspire, heal, inform and, perhaps most importantly, to bring us together.
Art builds community, and it preserves connection at a time when we need it most, which is why supporting the arts has remained a critical facet of Essex County Community Foundation’s community leadership work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want our artists, our museums, theaters, creative workers and nonprofits to be supported as a vital part of what makes our local economies and communities strong, vibrant and connected,” said Karen Ristuben, program director for ECCF’s Creative County Initiative (CCI). “This connectedness, inclusive of all, is key as we move forward together.”
According to a recent Mass Cultural Council survey, since the start of the pandemic, nonprofit cultural organizations have suffered a staggering $484 million in lost revenue. Individual artists report more than $20 million in lost personal income and nearly 40,000 cancelled gigs/jobs. Meanwhile, lost opportunities for enrichment, inspiration, connection and growth through accessible art experiences due to closures and waning resources are harder to quantify, and it is a loss that none of us can afford to bear. We must support the arts.
Since the start of the pandemic, ECCF – in partnership with individual artists, cross-sector community leaders, creative nonprofits and donors – has doubled down on the systems-based arts and culture work started in 2018 with support from the Barr Foundation. Since March, this partnership has:
— Supported 130 individual artists and 50 arts and cultural nonprofits with over $200,000 in funding through the Essex County Artist Fund and Creative Nonprofit Resiliency Grant Program;
— Developed a leadership development program – CCI ChangeMakers – with the goal of creating a support network of creative civic leaders;
— Opened opportunities for creatives of all backgrounds to meet and share ideas with peers at monthly meetups;
— Launched the development and testing of a shared digital distribution channel to promote the creative content of Essex County-based artists and cultural organizations, an idea hatched at one of the meetups.
Scott Helmers, president of Spotlight Playhouse in Lawrence – which participated in testing the digital distribution channel in December – said they experienced a 16% increase in viewership of their holiday cabaret as a result.
These new initiatives are an extension of the arts and culture work spearheaded by this partnership three years ago, work that has united a cross-sector of people within and between our communities, inspired collaborations and helped to open new opportunities so that together, we can build a creative ecosystem that is sustainable, equitable and accessible for all.
It has connected artists and arts organizations to each other through large and small-scale convenings; to the business community through grant-supported collaborative public art and placemaking projects; and to their local governments through cultural planning initiatives. (The Merrimack Valley Culture Mapping project, started in 2019, has resulted in at least seven Merrimack Valley cities and towns beginning a cultural planning process in 2021, helping to redefine and expand the meaning of community.)
Building these systems is critical, not only for its economic implications for individuals, organizations and communities, but for its potential to break down barriers, mitigate isolation, elevate social justice and build trust, compassion, empathy and accountability for one another. These efforts make our cities and towns – our region – stronger and more resilient. And these are the building blocks for weathering whatever challenges come our way, now and in the future.
In the face of the obstacles COVID-19 has so brutally laid before us, we should not forget to look for the silver linings that give rise to hope and new ideas. No one can do this better than the artist.
“COVID slowed down the world enough for me to catch up,” said Lynn poet Michelle La Poetica Richardson at a recent monthly meetup.
Efforts to support arts and culture began long before COVID-19 arrived, but this global health crisis – and other challenges we have faced over the last year – have reminded us just how vital this work is to our collective health and wellbeing. We encourage you to join us.
Residents can visit EssexCountyCreates.org to learn more about local arts and find ways to safely support artists and cultural organizations.
Business leaders can hire local artists and reach out to creative nonprofits to see what opportunities exist to work together.
Municipal leaders can connect with their regional planning agencies, MAPC and MVPC, to learn how cultural planning benefits their cities and towns.
Artists and Arts and Culture Organizations can visit eccf.org to get involved and learn more about capacity trainings, meetups and the full scope of ECCF’s work to support art and culture.
Stratton Lloyd is executive vice president and COO at Essex County Community Foundation. Michelle Xiarhos Curran is the foundation’s communications writer.