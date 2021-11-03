The future of the Blue Economy is a big deal for the North Shore. Last week, leaders of the North Shore Blue Economy initiative led by UMass Amherst Gloucester Marine Station issued a Phase One assessment that shows great potential. The challenge is to turn the report’s 10-year vision into reality.
The groundwork is done. Lots of data, community input and detailed analysis point to the strengths, opportunities and challenges. More than 300 stakeholders across many sectors are already involved. Collaborators include business, government, nonprofits, marine and fisheries interests, as well as science research and development institutions.
Phase Two planning is underway. Now the hard work begins. Turning aspirations into reality isn’t easy. The report identifies several important issues, all of which will involve leadership from participating communities and key stakeholders. Among issues facing the region are housing, transportation, workforce skills development, updates to municipal harbor plans and access to high-speed broadband to support the growing life sciences sector, all of which are relevant to the Blue Economy.
While the Blue Economy was not on any ballots in this week’s election, involvement from elected, and appointed, officials will be critical to its success. The North Shore is not alone. Blue Economy initiatives are taking place worldwide, including throughout the Northeast. The North Shore initiative’s impressive Phase One work suggests that if the North Shore comes together around planning, investing, engaging and marketing it will do very, very well.
Ken Riehl, CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, said “This has the potential to be the largest economic development initiative on the North Shore, highlighted by the potential for a staging area for offshore wind in Salem, a growing visitor-based economy, the growing presence of life sciences firms and a smart, dedicated workforce. Importantly, this work specifically embraces our region’s critical fishing industry. Sustainable growth will be achieved through the collaboration and the business community is ready to make an impact.”
Over the past two years, a team of researchers from UMass Dartmouth and Springline Research Group compiled information pointing to North Shore strengths that can be leveraged to grow the Blue Economy. That research included a “Think Lab” in 2019 hosted by the Essex County Community Foundation and the UMass Gloucester Marine Station. The Lab and another eight meetings focused on regional strengths and challenges — and visions — of what the Blue Economy could mean for the North Shore.
The results of the nine sessions are reflected in the strengths identified in the report:
A solid history directly related to Blue Economy sectors around fisheries, boatbuilding and coastal tourism;
Emerging marine and life sciences technologies and applications supported by public and private investment;
Access to excellent education and research institutions and the emergence of focused, hands-on science and biomanufacturing educational opportunities;
Opportunities for significant investment in coastal resilience to protect ports and coastal properties;
Close ties to Greater Boston resources coupled with “a strong coastal ‘self-sufficient’ economy.”
The Think Lab session identified challenges that include a need for better regional cooperation, coordination and planning; strategies for educating, attracting and holding talent; outdated and complex regulatory and permitting policies in the way of waterfront investment; and aging infrastructure in ports and in transportation and broadband quality.
The Phase One report describes a 10-year vision that includes:
A revolutionized and sustainable seafood supply chain with reinvigorated ports and processing capacity;
A steady flow of public and private investment for infrastructure and innovation leading to new opportunities in Blue Economy sectors;
Leadership in coastal resilience strategies under a Northeast Center for Coastal Resilience;
Coordinated marketing to build on maritime history, culture, boatbuilding and services, coastal tourism and recreation, as well as an educated, motivated workforce.
According to Dr. Katherine Kahl who leads the UMass Amherst Gloucester Marine Station and the Blue Economy initiative, “The goal reflected in the vision is a sustainable, resilient and equitable regional network integrating our strongest Blue Economy sectors with emerging opportunities. It will build on our strengths, address the challenges and position the region for a strong economic future through smart ocean resources planning.”
It’s huge challenge requiring perhaps an unprecedented degree of collaboration, cooperation and engagement among stakeholders to develop comprehensive plans and make decisions balancing community and regional interests that will fulfill responsibilities for ocean stewardship. The Blue Economy initiative team knows where it’s going and is ready to help map the journey.
Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident and columnist who writes on local, regional and national issues.