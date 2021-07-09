It has been two years now since I was asked to meet about the taking of Mattos playground for a 440-student consolidated elementary school. The team leading this project wanted to stress that although this 5.75-acre property could be destroyed, the softball field could be moved, and that money was no object. I was told that there would be ample opportunities to be heard as this project had to go through many steps by many boards. As the conversation continued, I thought about our field and the many years of hard work and fundraising it took to make our field complete.
I thought about Pvt. Mattos and his family and our rededication just 10 months before to honor him.
I thought about the current school as ideally situated as any neighborhood school and natural environs could ever be.
I thought about the teams of volunteers that helped to guide neighborhoods, conservation and education in our city; and how lucky I had been to volunteer for the city for more than 23 years. I found myself questioning this newfound information. Mattos and two elementary schools and neighborhoods couldn’t be destroyed.
Could they?
I have attended almost every meeting since that day that would in any way help us to save this dedicated memorial playground and schools. In these meetings I sat next to many residents who also cared and wanted the best education for our students. Meeting after meeting we attended, but we could not always speak up. If the “school building project” was on an agenda, we could not speak. If the “school building project” was part of a working group, we could not attend. Any questions we asked or public hearings we requested were not granted and did not require answers. Yes, meetings are subject to Open Meeting Law so they are public. That is not the same as public input. Plus the working groups skirt that pesky public requirement.
We continued to attend meetings and educate ourselves, but the silence was deafening as to concerns. As a resident who has sat on our city boards, I found this way of working or not working together alarming. We were told our questions would be answered. They weren’t. We were told we didn’t have the facts. We did. We were asked to just be open to possibilities and the details and answers will come. Yet possibilities were not welcome and details were fuzzy.
Our concerns were never addressed and soon, we were “The Opponents” or worse.
By the time of the “out of abundance of caution” process to remove Article 97 protection from the Webster Street area without a public ballot vote, hundreds of residents signed petitions in opposition that were shared with the city and State House. Two-thirds of the letters to the State House were in opposition to the project.
Oddly, the environmental impact review came after the November ballot, despite ample concerns having been brought up and left unanswered throughout the process. We believed that the MEPA review with all its thresholds and requirements would help safeguard rules and regulations. After all this land is:
Article 97 protected;
Wedged between two major state highways, bearing the burden of the city’s traffic, accidents and pollution;
4,000 feet from an Environmental Justice area (poor, working poor, immigrants and minorities). Miles of research point to inequity, including The Trust for Public Land June 2021 study;
5.72 acres and the proposed consolidated building will take every blade of grass. The swap to East Gloucester School is an overlay and less than;
Sensitive, as it is in direct line for our salt marshes;
Is a dedicated memorial playground;
Wet enough to flood a pond. East Gloucester School was a concern because of a trickle stream.
The issues that were brought up at the first meeting remain unanswered and delayed.
Only last week, regardless of very real concerns and a court date slated for mid-July, the local paper was invited to the Veterans Memorial Elementary School time capsule reveal and ran a premature headline story: “Children, staff say goodbye to Veterans forever as new school is slated to be built on site.” A letter to the editor admonished the public, “Support critical as school project enters new stage,” promising concerns will be answered.
When? Not yet.
In other neighborhoods we must “go to the mat” and fight to protect them:
— For neighbors on Eastern Point worried about losing trees and a Brace Cove view, or opposing a consolidation in the Pines, or purchasing an Atlantic “Save Our Shores” open space property;
For the Green Street neighborhood threatened with consolidation;
For West Gloucester neighborhoods and open spaces, like Coffins Beach (the private side of Wingaersheek) and the Article 97 protected area that reversed a vote on the gun range;
For the community surrounding Western and Essex avenues that need MassDOT to assist with traffic grants to study and deal with parking and speed, and near the marina proposal;
For the Annisquam Village, where people are biking, and there are baby strollers, where the speed limit of 20 is plenty;
For Lanesville, where traffic and parking is a problem surrounding Vulcan and Lanes Cove streets, and open spaces and quarries need vital protection.
Go to the mat.
For the Webster Street neighborhood, wedged between two highways? Do not go to the mat. Rip the mat out and act like nothing else matters. When stripping nature and school consolidation is unjust planning, it is the elephant in the room. When will the elephant leave the room?
Patti Amaral served on the Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Cemetery Commission, and was co-Chair of the Clean City Commission.