The last, and the smallest, of the legendary Gloucester schooner fishing fleet now sits ashore in Belfast, Maine. She still holds her federal license thus is F/V and not S/V.
Within her glass hull, everything has been stripped and most reconstructed. Her new owner, Jonathan Wesley King, and his canine first mate, Schwab, are living aboard during this laborious process.
She had rotted quite a bit inside over the years due to condensation and some poor deck fittings. Her prior owner, Ed Boynton, lost his mobility after years of fishing the Sissel B out of Gloucester, due to a fall from dock to deck that left him a paraplegic. As such, he could not look after her as he desired.
Ed’s story is worth at least a paragraph if not a full page in the legend and history of the Gloucester waterfront.
Neither Ed’s paralysis in 2007, nor the subsequent loss of his legs, truly crippled him in the traditional sense.
He still operated a schooner out of Gloucester and brought aboard other paraplegics through a close relationship with Boston’s Spaulding Rehabilitation hospital.
He amiably bore the nickname of “Gumpy Stumpy,”sad Ed was known as he navigated the historic waterfront with speed and confidence in his high-tech wheelchair, with his lovely lab pup Schooner at his side.
Ed would even take that heavy rig out on the docks at Beacon Marine, over the worn and uneven planks perched over Smith’s Cove for almost a century, to supervise whichever mate he’d recruited for the summer season. Ed was a force to be reckoned with, never quit, and became a teacher to me.
I was Ed’s last first mate.
In May of 2019 I mucked out the cabin, tidied the deck, bent on the sails, and tended to the bilges and the single cylinder Saab diesel that was the auxiliary on that little schooner — then the “Sugar Babe.”
At the end of May, Jack Alexander (an old friend of Ed’s) rightly encouraged us to get the heck off his dock at Beacon Marine and onto a mooring so he could run his business. We did.
Barely ready, and with some trepidation she went to the mooring between Ten Pound Island and the Paint Factory, arriving at the beginning of June.
Ed had one last trip aboard.
The Sugar Babe held her shakedown cruise, entirely within the breakwater and on auxiliary power on the first Saturday that June. Under Ed’s direction, we had brought him aboard using the winch/crane on the afterdeck that secured Ed from his wheelchair and deposited him onto the captain’s chair tucked just starboard of the wheel, fully aft. As we chugged around the coves on that lovely afternoon, I asked Ed how it felt to be back at her helm, and he just grinned and said “familiar.”
Edward Boynton died within 24 hours of going ashore, his heart failing him although his courage never did.
The schooner spent that summer on the mooring, faithfully tended by yours truly with the kind help of the operators of the Gloucesterman and the good graces of the harbormaster. Ed’s estate was finally settled and I was delighted to find that the Sugar Babe seemed to have acquired a very suitable new owner.
Still I was a bit skeptical of J. W. King on first introduction, which may have more to do with my nature than his. His first significant positive mark in my book was his casually taking the Sugar Babe through the Annisquam Canal and up the Essex River to Burnham’s yard to go on the hard that first winter.
Knowing that Jonathan had no prior knowledge of that passage I was concerned his attempt might end in some fashion of grief, but I need not have worried.
Jonathan borrowed a skiff. At low tide, and using a navigation application on his smartphone he created more than 100 waypoints to use at high tide to keep him in the channel and off the bars. It worked.
The next mark in Jonathan’s favor was his immediate decision to rename the Sugar Babe to Edward D. Boynton, which salved my grieving heart greatly.
After that first winter, the newly christened Edward D. Boynton returned to Gloucester from Essex, retracing the path of hundreds of famous Gloucester schooners, and in 2020 Jonathan pointed her north, leaving memories and Smith Cove behind.
Her new owner and captain took her single-handedly to Camden with no auxiliary whatsoever — entirely under sail — as the diesel fuel line to the Saab had fractured during her pa-sssage from Essex to Gloucester and repairs proved very difficult.
The final mark that binds me to this schooner is steeped in commitment and continuity.
Jonathan has demonstrated an unstinting commitment to saving the Edward D. Boynton and continuing what Ed began: sharing her grace and good sailing manners with even more folks that may not have grown up in the maritime tradition.
Jonathan lives aboard, eats peanut butter, looks after his dog, and loves his schooner — it might seem to some that they are mad as a hatter but how can one not salute?
Jonathan needs more support than I can provide, though I help where I can. Even doing everything with his own hands, over a long Maine winter, supplies are necessary — and a new auxiliary is also. It’s a big challenge for a blue collar schooner bum.
My hope is that eventually we will see this lovely schooner return once more to America’s oldest seaport, perhaps as soon as the 2022 Gloucester Schooner Festival at this summer’s close.
I also hope that other folks in Gloucester might be willing to lend a hand in financially or otherwise supporting Jonathan’s dream of rejuvenating one more element of Gloucester’s rich sea-going tradition.
Charlie Thompson is a resident of Magnolia. A fundraiser for the Edward D. Boynton can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/the-schooner-edward-d-boynton-rebuild