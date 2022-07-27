Have you heard? Next year marks an important local anniversary. If you have been a long, long time away, in a coma, or playing Tetris addictively, spoiler alert! Gloucester will celebrate its 400th birthday in 2023.
The celebration(s), in all its venues and formats, will become an industry over the next year and a half, and deservedly so. A fourth centennial deserves both awe and attention. The attention, in fact, has already started in earnest, at least in literature. A number of important books and articles have already appeared, some specifically designed for the birthday, others luckily timed. Some have been generated by energetic private citizens, others by civic planning.
One of the privately created efforts is “The Tragic Sinking of Gloucester’s Patriot,” by Capt. W. Russell Webster, USCG (ret). In smooth prose, the book relates the loss of the fishing vessel Patriot, with Capt. Matteo Russo and his father-in-law crewman, John Orlando, in January 2009. Webster’s detailed account, reviewed this summer in the Gloucester Daily Times, is a luckily timed, important 400th anniversary jewel. (www.wrussellwebster.com.)
Another volume that happily coincides is “The Past is a Present” (www.pastisapresent.org.) A creation of the Friends of the Gloucester Council on Aging, the book was conceived by Howard Frisch, Carla Grillo, with others, and written and edited by Grillo. As the website states: “Five years in the making, it’s a book celebrating the remarkable life stories of 28 Gloucester, MA seniors — from 74 to 97 years young!” Based on hundreds of hours of oral history, the book, with many photographs, is another anniversary gem.
One addition, specifically timed to the 400th celebration, is an anthology spurred by the efforts of Martin Ray via his Gloucester Cultural Initiative. “Gloucester Encounters” is slated for publication in November of this year. It contains essays by some of Gloucester’s most distinguished residents, many professional writers; the volume includes John Christie, Gail McCarthy, Gordon Baird and dozens of others. The authors’ insights on Gloucester history and culture are driven by sharp eyes and affection. I have previewed a number of the pieces and they shine. (www.gloucesterculture.org)
On the civic side, planning for the 400th is up and running: www.gloucesterma400.org. One literary activity, described in detail on the website, is The 400 Stories Project. Ably directed by Terry Weber Mangos, the literary goal is to publish online and in hard copy, 400 profiles and biographies of folks who lived or worked in Gloucester, celebs or not; stories are already up on Gus Foote and Joe Orange, as well as a lighted-hearted profile of her mother, “the frugal Finn,” by Sharon Love Cook, and Ken Lawson’s moving homage to his grandmother, Elsie B. Lawson. The stories reflect one of the umbrella goals of the 400th celebrations: diversity — evidenced in the stories by or about women. In 1923, women had one function in the tri-centennial: flower arranging.
Formally titled project manager, Ms. Mangos is a freelance writer and editor with wide credits, including The Boston Globe and other publications. As manager, she reviews submissions, edits or assigns stories to other editors, sorts photographs … It’s an understatement to say she is enthusiastic about her role: “I love this work! I love this project!” A graduate of Pine Manor College, since merged with Boston College, she revels in talking with the authors, learning about the city’s culture, meeting various pillars of the community. She was editing one story and asked the author to explain a bit about her background. The response: “Well, everyone knows who I am in Gloucester.” I couldn’t pry a name from Terry when we spoke, but she did explain the request for extra information: “I have to remind writers that the stories will be read far beyond Cape Ann. One posted story has already been picked up by the Finlandia Foundation.”
A story for every year of Gloucester’s history is a daunting pile of print. and editing is a colossal job, but one that Terry greets with upbeat, positive humor: “I take one story at a time and that’s how I keep my sanity.” She does have help, from co-editors and volunteers, adding, “Oh, yes, we’re looking for more volunteers.” Her tasks won’t finish when the stories are all on the website. The hardcopy edition will be published during the anniversary year, date to be announced. I’ve included the story project early, in this summer’s column, because there is a deadline and it is this year, not next: December 1, 2022! Everyone with a great story is welcome, not just writers, and help is available from staff or through the Gloucester Writers Center. Submissions are open!
John J. Ronan is a former poet laureate for the city of Gloucester and host of “The Writer’s Block” at 1623 Studios.