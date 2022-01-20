“Stop your complaining,” my mother admonished.
“If you don’t like what’s going on at City Hall, go down and change it.”
And thus began my first lesson, from this head of the League of Women Voters, on the opportunities, if not the duties and responsibilities, of getting involved.
And right she was, as over the years my observation has been that City Hall is run by those who show up, and they make a difference.
In a home-rule state such as ours, there are many opportunities to show up.
The local governments of the commonwealth’s 351 cities and towns are mostly managed by volunteers. They are an uncompensated army of citizens that compose municipal planning, zoning, health and waterways boards, open space and school committees, along with conservation commissions and others.
They make critical day-to-day decisions that have huge implications for our environment and neighborhoods, health and safety, schools and pocketbooks.
Over the course of his two-year term in office, Mayor Greg Verga has a big role to play as he can appoint up to 70 citizens to various city committees, commissions and boards.
In addition to common sense and a strong interest in the subject matter, the requirements for those municipal positions include a willingness to show up and work hard, maintaining a thick skin, and having a sense of humor.
Losing anyone of those traits and the job will eat you up. I’ve seen it happen to many a well-intentioned local municipal volunteer. City Hall is not for the faint of heart but participating in its workings is well worth the effort, and it can be fun.
As an alternative to the rough and tumble of City Hall, one can take on the role of a self-appointed observer of government affairs. Private citizens can watch over City Hall and report back to family, friends and neighbors on what is really going on there. To be helpful though, citizen watchdogs still have a responsibility to understand the legalities and contexts in which decisions are made.
The use of email, social media, and above all reporting in the Gloucester Daily Times are effective ways to get the word out. Elected and appointed officials act differently when they know they are being watched — so watch them, and report back on their activities. We the people need to know, and have a right to know, how our government is working, or not.
In addition to the administration of local governance, there are many other opportunities to make a difference in the community. They include volunteering at: The Open Door/Food Pantry, Senior Center, Action, Pathways for Children, Generous Gardeners, Backyard Growers, Animal Aid, Grace Center, Climate Coalition, Habitat for Humanity, Cape Ann Museum, Historical Society, Education Foundation, school PTA’s, coaching kids’ sports, Veterans’ organizations, Salvation Army, the Interfaith Commission, every Cape Ann church, the synagogue, and lots more. Together, they make up Cape Ann’s civic ecosystem, and they all need help.
A recent NPR/Ipsos poll showed that 67% of Americans believe our democracy is “in crisis and at risk of failing.” If that’s the case, the best way to preserve our democracy is to participate in it. But we aren’t.
According to the latest data from the market and consumer website Statista, just over a quarter of the U.S. population volunteers in some capacity. That’s down from a slightly less than impressive 29% in 2005.
Massachusetts ranks a pathetic 48 out of 50 states in terms of its generosity with just 28% of Bay State residents volunteering, according to the national site Zippia.
We can and should do better. and as all politics are local, what better place to work on preserving our democracy than here at home.
There are obligations of citizenship. They include such things as voting, paying taxes, serving on juries, and generally obeying the law. They can also extend to volunteering to make the community a better place in which to live, work and play.
In the spirit and generosity of giving back to the place we so love, let’s all chip in to make America’s first seaport stronger and better as we celebrate its 400th anniversary.
Finally, “If you don’t like what’s going on at City Hall, go down and change it.”
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.