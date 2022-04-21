At the beginning of the year, I penned an opinion column for this newspaper titled “The need for civic engagement.” Today’s piece is called “The need for civil engagement,” and for a reason.
Recently, an unpleasant public discourse has arisen around some local matters under deliberation by city committees, commissions and boards.
With all the noise in Washington, war in Ukraine, and anti-mask/vaccine hysteria off-island, we don’t need to be inundated by trash talk here at home.
Whether it’s a new school, zoning changes, the preservation of Dogtown, or other decisions made at city hall, residents have a right, if not an obligation, to speak up and be heard. After all, it is often the spending of their hard-earned tax dollars that is under consideration, along with public policy that can directly affect where and how they live, work and play.
Some local officials are elected, and some are appointed. In a republic such as America’s, we not only vote our fellow citizens into office, but we also appoint from that same populace people to make choices for us. As a mostly volunteer government, it’s the butcher, baker, grocer, clerk, policeman, fireman, teacher and fisherman – our friends and fellow residents — who hold appointed office.
Derisively referred to by some as “unelected bureaucrats,” or worse “politicians,” these folks are our neighbors. They are volunteers, generously donating their time and effort to better the community.
Many have full-time jobs, and after putting in a day of work, they trudge off to City Hall, leaving a spouse at home to help the kids with their homework and bedtime duties.
Volunteering is a family sacrifice and group decision often made at the kitchen table. These people deserve our thanks, not our derision.
Many of us who engage in public discourse know each other. We see each other at the post office, in restaurants, at church, shopping at the Basket, and under the lights at Friday night football. Our kids go to the same schools and play on the same soccer teams.
We have a lot in common and often feel the same way about our city. We just have different ways of going about how to achieve what we think is best.
Attempting to convince City Hall to make the decision you think is in you and your neighbors’ best interests is called lobbying. It is an art form and can be done correctly or badly.
The method in which people convey their opinions to decision makers can be as important as the opinion itself.
Having assisted in the teaching of government policy and lobbying at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government for almost a decade and having mentored my own staff of environmental lobbyists out of my Beacon Hill office for 26 years, the golden rule was to always engage in polite, persistent persuasion. Especially if you want to be heard, and win.
I also taught never to be personal while engaged in this person-to-person work. and never take anything personally as well.
Name calling is verboten. It is the last refuge of the desperate and shuts the door on further discourse. It also often demonstrates the weakness of the policy or person trying to advance it. In my office, it was a firing offence.
At the end of the day, we need to all be able to look each other in the eye and say, “Nice job,” or “I disagree with you, and here’s why.”
One of the beauties of our municipal government is that it is not partisan.
In our hometown governance, we don’t run Republican candidates for mayor or City Council, nor do we run Democratic candidates, we run Gloucester candidates.
We don’t have blue wards and precincts, and we don’t have red wards and precincts, we have Gloucester wards and precincts.
We don’t have a left-leaning point of view and we don’t have a right leaning point of view; we have a Gloucester-leaning point of view, however messy that may be. and local politics is indeed messy, especially when each of us has our own strong opinions on how best to keep Gloucester Gloucester.
Also know that if you do this stuff long enough, you will soon learn, especially in a small community such as ours, that the person you disagree with today may be the person you ally with tomorrow. So, stay informed, stay engaged, and most of all stay civil, after all the kids are watching.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.