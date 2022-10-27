During the first 360 years since 1623, Gloucester came to evolve into America’s oldest and best-known fishing port, based on the countless daily decisions by captains, seafood dealers, boatyard managers, later tourism entrepreneurs, then our artists, the many support services, with civic leaders boosting all this in this old-growth marketplace of commerce, ideas, inherent and constant innovation.
All this without any self-advertised outside experts coming to town to push some “harbor plan” on how to actually set all this up, to “guide” us. Nobody would have dared claiming to know better than this oldest working Waterfront, this industry, our daily experience, our Can-Do.
Then in 1983 the state approved as part of the Code of Massachusetts Regulations, the 301 CMR 20.00: Coastal Zone Management Program, in which we find 301 CMR 23.00: Review and approval of municipal harbor plans. So, folks from elsewhere are suggested to come to town, insisting they “understand,” can “assess,” will “guide” the complex intricacies of America’s oldest port economy?!
And then we’re supposed to pay for those insights …
However, multiple such plans now have actually never understood major decades-old problems unarguably damaging our fleet, harbor, our jobs and tax base, our reputation, with successive plans even copying these grave blind-spots, thus multiplying into really expensive analytic failures.
Here a few examples of hard realities these plans ignored repeatedly on the record:
1. They never noticed the existence and thus the dramatic damage caused by poorly-worded federal fisheries regulations known as CFR-651 of March 1, 1994, which in effect came to prohibit fleet and catch technology innovation(!), preventing us from keeping our fleet and port economy —and our resource ecology — as viable as possible, by freezing the fishing fleet in its attributes and thus operations in the state-of-the-art of at best the early 1990s, thus resulting in some 30 years of industrial stagnation, adding up to the worst and growing but fundamentally arbitrary damage inflicted upon our port economy in 400 years.
2. These plans never proposed the long-overdue need for us to build a 21st-century fishing fleet, with one such example demonstrated by the successful 2011 Low-Carbon 39-foot SACPAS-3 Boat-Building Collaboration actually initiated by the U.S. Navy.
3. They never discussed the forward-leaning proposal to site a marine-industrial vocational-technical high school – “The I-4, C-2 Voke,” on the city-owned I-4, C-2 site on Rogers Street. A proposal looking to towards an ocean-centric future of our next generations for another 400 years, commissioned by the city and publicly-discussed since Dec. 15,2010.
Amongst many more such local initiatives, these bigger ones certainly were well covered in the Gloucester Daily Times, but also in national magazines like e.g. National Fisherman, and presented at major conferences. Just not addressed in any of our harbor lpans !?
In stark contrast, for such harbor planners to never notice the dark shadow of CFR-651, or the opportunities in the U.S. Navy coming to town, would be as absurd as claiming to be a civil rights expert while never recognizing the absence from civic leadership of women, folks of color, LGBTQ family members and friends.
And, pushed as $300,000 —costly expertise by these planners, we actually already know which property lines are where, what Code of Massachusetts Regulations are involved on the harbor, where the federal channel may be, what flood zone “elevations” mean, how to read local zoning code and state Chapter 91 rules, etc. etc.
Today we’d call it aggressive “cultural appropriation” when outsiders this dramatically under-informed insist on claiming to know better than those who are actually deeply invested with centuries of lives, money, and culture in our working waterfront.
So why this odd submissiveness to these self-advertised harbor experts not noticing even major challenges to our harbor economy ? Is this at heart a “make-work” scheme? and since by law we’re supposed to look at another harbor plan every ten years, why three such in 13 years for Gloucester? New Bedford’s last one seems to be the 2010 effort.
Perhaps, with these harbor specialists not even recognizing 28 years of damage and losses caused by just the ‘94 CFR-651 rules across all of Massachusetts’ and indeed New England’s fishing ports, we should lobby Beacon Hill for a 30-year cycle to study broad harbor developments. It seems we’d get more done without another fractured, incomplete, under-researched, outsider-perspective to distract us again and again!
Furthermore, the state’s legal language under 301 CMR 23.01 seems to suggest that such “harbor plans” may actually be voluntary.
Susanne Altenburger, of Phil Bolger & Friends Inc., Boat Design since 1952, offers a range of detailed pro bono reports on what has gone wrong and what can be made right in our port and fleet.