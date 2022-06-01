Colin Kingsbury recently wrote in Boston Magazine that, “One of the distinguishing traits of great cities is that they’re furiously alive, which is to say they’re constantly changing…”
Let’s take a brief look at what makes Gloucester so furiously alive by focusing on some old and new uses of its ever-changing waterfront.
To begin, however, let’s first acknowledge the earliest known locals of this watery region that sticks so proudly out into the sea. They were the Algonquian-speaking people of 3,000 years ago – fishermen for sure.
They were followed by the Pawtucket tribe who called this place Agawam.
In 1604 and 1606, the Pawtuckets watched as Samuel de Champlain sailed by mapping and re-naming their home “le Beau port.”
Following European “discovery” and indigenous peoples’ extirpation, the area changed big time with immigration predominantly from the British Empire. In 1623, this place had another new name – Gloucester.
Well into the 20th century, Europeans continued arriving this time primarily from Italy, Portugal and Scandinavia. Today, we have a mix of residents from all over in a place whose name we’re sticking with – at least for now.
In the early 17th century, newcomers settled into the middle of the island in what is now Dogtown. It was a small farming, grazing and timber harvesting community whose cellar holes remain.
It was not long before there was a new Gloucester emerging as the population migrated to the waterfront. Fishing and living by and from the sea became a new way of life. The nation’s first seaport was evolving as change was in the air, a change out of necessity as the granite strewn fields were not farming friendly.
The old Gloucester was a place where fish were landed. Jump ahead in time to the middle of the last century and fish were not only landed but served up fresh as well. Restaurants appeared alongside the old harbor’s commercial docks and piers as another new Gloucester came to be. This was a dramatic change that brought locals and tourists down to the harbor to watch fish being unloaded while people dined at the water’s edge.
Move forward to this century, and amidst the old harbor’s docks, piers and fish processing facilities a world-class marine biotechnology research facility was established. The new Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute was built to host leading scientists, innovative thinkers and a transformative workforce that focuses on human health and the environment and all around them, the traditional working waterfront remains active – the old and the new, side by side.
When Frank Elliot, owner of the Gloucester Marine Terminal, had the idea of transporting tourists to Gloucester by boat, absent their cars but still with their wallets, the city embraced Cruiseport as a new welcoming facility and focal point for bringing people to the inner harbor. Alongside fishing boats and the industrial terminal are weddings, a restaurant, and people from away appreciating Gloucester’s culture and heritage while comfortably enjoying the working waterfront.
Until the nineteenth century, Gloucester harbor was strewn with fish drying tables as the method of preserving fish was drying, and salting. That is until 1848, when the original Cape Pond Ice introduced a new way of preserving fresh fish. The look of the waterfront changed as the tables disappeared and ice making made its appearance.
In 1925, Clarence Birdseye came to Gloucester and said of the old ways: “Any process which hasn’t been radically improved in twenty years is ipso facto obsolete…” and so, he introduced a new way of preserving fish, this time through freezing and for that purpose, he built on the harbor a big brand new white industrial plant.
As time went on, the Birdseye plant was laid low and the site was in for a change as Gloucester pined for a local, boutique hotel. With support and encouragement from the city, in 2016, the Beauport Hotel was built along Pavilion Beach. Today, it’s a New England destination for those seeking year ‘round enjoyment of everything Gloucester has to offer, especially its ocean attributes.
Also in 1925, seeing the harbor-side of Western Avenue walled off from the water by a line of old houses, Gloucester’s visionary park commissioner, George Stacy, came up with a radical idea – move the houses, dump some fill, build a seawall, plant some trees, and transform this vital but worn-down part of town into a public park. It was done, renovated in 1988, and today is the flower, grass, and tree-lined world class Stacy Boulevard.
As a 400-year-old port city, Gloucester is as much defined by its history as it will be by its future — a history and future shaped by the winds, waves, currents, and tides of the wild Northwest Atlantic, much like its people.
Gloucester cherishes the old and has always embraced the new — that is what sustains it.
When Charles Darwin talked of survival of the fittest, he was not referring to the smartest or strongest but of those most readily adaptable to change. Change is what will keep Gloucester alive, at least for another 400 years.
Jack Clarke is a frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.